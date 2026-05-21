Russia and Belarus Hold Joint Nuclear Drills in Belarus amid Tensions with Ukraine

The drills, in Belarus, involved 64,000 troops, over 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface warships, and 13 submarines, including eight armed with nuclear-tipped ICBMs. The maneuvers tested various types of missiles, from medium-range sea-launched Zircon and air-launched Kinzhal missiles to ground- and submarine-launched ICBMs.

Trucks carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles rumbled over forest roads, atomic-powered submarines set sail from Arctic and Pacific ports, and crews scrambled into warplanes as Russia and neighboring Belarus held joint nuclear drills, including on Moscow's suburbs.

The drills made it harder for officials in the Kremlin to cast the ongoing conflict with Ukraine as something so distant that it doesn't affect the daily routines of Russian civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko took part in a video call as part of the drills, with Putin emphasizing the use of nuclear weapons as an extreme and exceptional measure for ensuring national security





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