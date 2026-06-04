Russell Wilson’s retirement video included touching message for Ciara

Russell Wilson didn’t miss a beat in his retirement video.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Wilson thanked his Grammy-winning partner Ciara , saying that he hopes he is “able to give” the “dream for greatness” his father gave him to the couple’s four children.

“And I thank you C. Thank you Ciara for being my greatest blessing,” Wilson said of his wife as picures and videos flashed through of their wedding and other sweet moments. “My best friend and my partner through it all. The couple met in 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game, which prompted Wilson to ask her on a dinner date.

They have been married for nearly 10 years and share three children — daughter Sienna Princess, 9, son Win Harrison, 5, and daughter Amora Pincess, 2. Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara and their family of four children.

“To our four beautiful babies. I hope I’m able to give you what my father gave me — that feeling, that dream for greatness,” Wilson said when addressing his children.

“That belief to look at yourself, no matter what the world says, and still say ‘Why not you? There will be moments in life where people tell you you’re too small, too different, or just simply not enough.

“Don’t let others cast their fears of greatness upon you. Keep your faith strong, keep your heart strong. Wake up every day believing you can do great things because greatness is already inside of you. ”Ciara shares husband Russell Wilson’s retirement video on her Instagram story.

She also commented on the video, writing “The best in the world! There’s only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It’s a true blessing to go on this journey with you!

My greatest inspiration! I love you so much! 🐐” Wilson’s career spanned across 14 NFL seasons, 10 spent in Seattle that came with the franchise’s first title in 2014. He went on to have stints with Denver and Pittsburgh before his final season with the Giants.

He started three games for Big Blue last year before being benched in favor of then-rookie Jaxson Dart. Instagram @dangerusswilson





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