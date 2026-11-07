Russell Wilson Discusses Retirement, Media Role and Family Life After NFL Career

Russell Wilson talks about his post-NFL media career at CBS, answering the call from his alma mater, and his current life with wife Ciara.

Russell Wilson addressed the next chapter of his life on the Friday, November 6 broadcast, discussing his transition from professional football to a role in sports media. The 37-year-old former NFL star reflected on recent speculation regarding a potential head coaching position at his alma mater, North Carolina State University. Wilson clarified that while he respects the opportunity to return to his roots, his current focus remains firmly on his new career in broadcasting.

Wilson's Media Career and College Ties

Wilson stated that he enjoys his current work at CBS, describing the network as amazing and noting that he is loving his time on television. When asked about the possibility of interviewing for a coaching job at NC State, he explained that he always answers when his alma mater calls. He emphasized that he loves doing what he is currently doing and is not looking to switch tracks at this moment. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback concluded his playing career after 14 seasons in the league, having spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants.

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Ciara Supports Wilson's Retirement Announcement

Ciara, 40, publicly supported her husband Russell Wilson after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL. She left a comment on his official announcement, which was posted on Wednesday, June 3, writing that he is the best in the world. She also referenced his jersey number, noting that there is only one number three, which Wilson wore throughout his entire professional career. The musician and the former athlete have been open about their lives since he stepped away from the gridiron.

The couple has been documenting their days with their children for the public. Ciara became a mother before she met Wilson, having given birth to her and the rapper Future's son, Future Jr., in May 2014. She and the rapper separated in August of that same year. Ciara has previously spoken about Wilson's support during her pregnancies, describing how he makes the process fun for her.

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Family Life and Personal Insights

Wilson revealed that he and Ciara have discussed their family plans, including a bucket list of how many children they want to have. He noted that Ciara always wanted five children. Ciara has shared details about their home life, mentioning that Wilson sets up twinkle lights and an Apple TV in the room to make her deliveries feel like a vacation. She emphasized that they come prepared with pillows and other items, but Wilson remains calm and involved throughout the experience.

Ciara also reflected on her journey into motherhood, stating that she learned she could figure things out even when she felt uncertain. She expressed great faith and confidence in herself that motherhood would be a beautiful chapter in her life. The couple continues to navigate their public and private lives with transparency, sharing their experiences with their fans and the general public.