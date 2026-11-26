Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation has received over $10 million from Colossal's 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition to fund programs supporting children's education, health, and poverty eradication. The competition winner, 13-year-old baseball player Luciano, who continues to play after a leukemia diagnosis, will receive $25,000, a national advertising campaign, a mentoring session with Wilson, and an honor at the Family Film & TV Awards on CBS.

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Russell Wilson and Ciara continue their philanthropy with their latest effort benefiting a cause that both have supported for many years.is on the receiving end of a grant of over $10 million from Colossal’s 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition.

Over $10 million was raised during the campaign and will help fund the foundation’s work to create more opportunities for children and young people. Their charitable work was also recently highlighted inEstablished in 2014, the Why Not You Foundation seeks to improve education and children’s health as well as help eradicate poverty.

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The couple uses the foundation to fund and implement various programs to provide children with more opportunities to further their education and improve their health, with the hope that they may eventually improve their economic status. This latest campaign will help fund more programs in support of children and their families, with an emphasis on those in need within the community.