Russell Watson: From Factory to Superstar

Russell Watson's rags-to-riches story is one of determination and hard work. From working on a factory production line to becoming the UK's bestselling classical-pop crossover singer, selling more than seven million records, Russell's enduring popularity has helped him achieve a four-time recipient of a classical Brit Award.

Russell Watson went from factory production line to becoming the UK's bestselling classical-pop crossover singer , selling more than seven million records. His enduring popularity has helped him achieve a four-time recipient of a classical Brit Award.

Russell's big break came when he was invited to perform at Old Trafford, at his beloved Manchester United's last game of the season in 1999. They then invited him to sing at the Champions League final. A father of two daughters, he lives in rural Cheshire with his second wife Louise. Russell Watson's parents taught him the importance of not letting money issues spill over into family life.

He recalls being shielded from any money worries as a child. His dad, Tim, was a welder and his mother, Nola, worked in Woolworths before having his sister and him. They didn't have much, but Russell and his siblings were protected from any financial stress. This lesson has stuck with him throughout his life.

Russell Watson started his singing career after winning a competition at a Salford pub called the Railway Inn. He sang a song on stage and won the competition, which got him into a semi-final and then the final, which was live on Piccadilly Radio. He won the competition and the next thing he knew, he quit the factory and signed with a local agent, Dave Oakfield, initially for £55-a-gig, minus his 7 per cent cut.

Russell Watson has struggled to make ends meet during the mid-1990s recession when interest rates went ballistic and their mortgage rate rocketed to 16.5 per cent, meaning the mortgage quadrupled to £420 a month. Every penny he earned after food, gas and water went on the mortgage. To make matters worse, the work dried up because people couldn't afford to go out.

Russell Watson has been in a difficult financial situation before, but his big break came when he was invited to perform at Old Trafford, at his beloved Manchester United's last game of the season in 1999. They then invited him to sing at the Champions League final. Russell Watson's most successful year was when his first record deal came through in 1999, worth about £100,000.

He was able to walk into the bailiff's office with a cheque for the lot, paying off his £9,000 on finance and ten or 11 county court judgments against him. Russell Watson has been paid silly money for a gig, but the tours are where he earns his money and matter most. He has bought a McLaren 650S for £250,000, which he has had for ten years now.

Although he has contemplated selling it a few times, he can't bring himself to part with it. Russell Watson's best decision was purchasing his house in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in 2008. He sold it three or four years ago because it had risen in value quite a bit, and bought a farm outside Congleton, also in Cheshire, that overlooks a tapestry of beautiful, endless green fields and Bosley Cloud





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Russell Watson Classical-Pop Crossover Singer UK's Bestselling Singer Manchester United Old Trafford Champions League Final Classical Brit Award Factory Production Line Singing Career Money Issues Recession Mortgage Rate £420 A Month County Court Judgments Bailiff Financial Situation Record Deal £100 000 Mclaren 650S £250 000 Best Decision House In Wilmslow Cheshire Farm Outside Congleton

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