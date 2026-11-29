George Russell beat newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds as Mercedes secured its first front-row lockout since Canada.

George Russell stormed to pole position for the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season in Qatar as Mercedes dominated proceedings. Mercedes’ W17 has been the benchmark throughout the course of the weekend at the high-speed Lusail International Circuit, but Russell turned the tables on World Champion teammate Kimi Antonelli, who had fronted all three practice sessions.

Remarkably, it was the first front row lockout by champions Mercedes since the fifth round of the season, in Canada, back in May, having achieved the feat in four of the first five grands prix. Outgoing World Champion Lando Norris was third-fastest for McLaren, almost half a second down on Russell, while Oscar Piastri made it a second-row lockout for the team.

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Red Bull claimed the third row of the grid as Isack Hadjar got the better of Max Verstappen to take fifth place. George Russell took pole, with Kimi Antonelli qualifying second and Lando Norris third. Ferrari had a lackluster session as Charles Leclerc could muster only seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was ninth, split by the standout Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad, as his teammate Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10.