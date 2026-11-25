Russell T Davies created the BBC series Years and Years, which premiered in 2019. This review explores the show's accurate predictions of political shifts and social collapse through the Lyons family.

Creator Russell T Davies crafted a deeply realistic near-future narrative with the BBC sci-fi drama series Years and Years. Premiering in 2019, the program follows the Lyons family in Manchester, England, as their lives unravel and rebuild over a fifteen-year span from 2019 to 2034. The series gained significant acclaim for its ability to balance sharp satire with genuine human warmth. Audiences praised how the story captured the intricate details of daily life snowballing into major political and technological shifts.

Years and Years Near-Future Political Predictions

The narrative of Years and Years spans from 2019 to 2034, depicting a world that mirrors contemporary anxieties while projecting them into the future. Davies included specific real-world events such as the aftermath of Brexit and a refugee crisis in Ukraine within the storyline. The plot also features a second term for Donald Trump and the subsequent rise of China as major global powers. These elements combine to create a vivid portrait of a society navigating constant societal, technological, and social collapse.

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A central figure in this political landscape is Vivienne Rook, portrayed by Emma Thompson. Her character leads a surge of far-right political movements that significantly impact the family and the nation. The series also imagines a future where children wear masks to create the illusion of cartoons in the real world. Furthermore, the show notes that Woolworth and Butterflies have died off, emphasizing the permanent loss of natural and commercial staples.

The Lyons Family Central Character Dynamics

The story centers on three generations of the Lyons family, focusing primarily on four siblings who represent different facets of society. Stephen Lyons, played by Rory Kinnear, serves as a classic bread-winning family man struggling to maintain stability. His brother Daniel Lyons, portrayed by Russell Tovey, works as a housing officer while dealing with a severe relationship crisis. These characters provide a grounded perspective on the broader political chaos unfolding around them.

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Other key family members include Rosie Lyons, a firecracker single mom played by Ruth Madley, and Edith Lyons, a political activist played by Jessica Hynes. The show explores their interpersonal lives with profound depth, making audiences invest emotionally in their struggles. The Lyons family dynamic allows viewers to witness how large-scale events affect individual relationships. Davies ensures that each character possesses enough nuance to feel authentic and relatable despite the sci-fi setting.

Acclaim for Years and Years Dark Humor Drama

Years and Years received widespread praise for its unique juxtaposition of despair and sharp wit. Critics highlighted the show's ability to balance dark satire with genuine humanity. The British-wit style humor often provides a comforting break during tense dramatic moments. This comedy expresses acute observations about the world and the personal flaws of the characters. The tone is sometimes gritty, campy, and truly absurd in a wonderful way.

The series holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received numerous award nominations and wins from the Brits to Critics' Choice. Fans cited the expertly written plot lines and wonderfully portrayed characters as the beating heart of the show. The combination of dark humor and stirring drama creates a gripping viewing experience. The show established itself as eerily poignant while remaining deeply heartwarming through its character studies.

Russell T Davies Legacy Impact Years and Years

Russell T Davies has created several high-impact dramas throughout his career, including Doctor Who, Queer as Folk, and A Very English Scandal. Years and Years continued his winning streak by delivering a meticulously crafted near-future drama. The series stands out for its sobering realism and its ability to anticipate themes of political polarization. These themes have become increasingly relevant as the series ages beyond its 2019 release.

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The show's depiction of the Lyons family offers a rich exploration of how ordinary people cope with inherently unstable worlds. Davies demonstrates a well-informed understanding of societal shifts and their human cost. The narrative avoids generic sci-fi tropes in favor of grounded, detailed storytelling. This approach allows the program to remain a poignant reflection of potential futures. The legacy of Years and Years lies in its accurate and unsettling prediction of contemporary issues.