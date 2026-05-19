Russell T Davies' New Drama Tip Toe Lands a Controversial Trigger Warning

Tip Toe is expected to spark complaints to Ofcom due to its controversial content and tackling sensitive issues. The show highlights the rising animosity and dangerous prejudice facing LGBTQ+ people today, as simply being gay in 2026 is political. It is Russell's follow up to Queer As Folk and It's A Sin. The main cast includes Alan Cumming and David Morrissey as neighbors who become enemies in this tense suburban thriller.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies ' new drama Tip Toe is so controversial that it has been slapped with a trigger warning . The gritty Channel 4 series will follow two neighbors, played by acting legends Alan Cumming and David Morrisey , who end up becoming enemies as the world becomes less tolerant and more divisive.

When the show airs later this month, viewers will be warned that it is a tough watch, as Russell tackles hard-hitting topics in the five-parter. The trigger warning says: 'Content warning: This programme contains scenes of graphic harm as well as depictions of racist and homophobic attitudes.





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TV Drama Controversial Trigger Warning Graphic Harm Racist And Homophobic Attitudes Russell T Davies Alan Cumming David Morrisey Queer As Folk It's A Sin

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