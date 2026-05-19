Russell T Davies' New Drama Tip Toe Controversial, Trigger Warning Issued

Russell T Davies' new drama Tip Toe is a gritty Channel 4 series that follows two neighbors who become enemies as the world becomes less tolerant and more divisive. It tackles hard-hitting topics and has been slapped with a trigger warning.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies' new drama Tip Toe is so controversial that it has been slapped with a trigger warning . The gritty Channel 4 series will follow two neighbors, played by acting legends Alan Cumming and David Morrisey, who end up becoming enemies as the world becomes less tolerant and more divisive.

When the show airs later this month, viewers will be warned that it is a tough watch, as Russell tackles hard-hitting topics in the five-parter. The trigger warning says: 'Content warning: This programme contains scenes of graphic harm as well as depictions of racist and homophobic attitudes.





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Drama Trigger Warning Channel 4 Racist And Homophobic Attitudes Hard-Hitting Topics Frankly The Fight Is On

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