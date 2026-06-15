Russell Crowe Shows Off Slimmed-Down Frame With Partner Britney Theriot at Taormina Film Festival

Russell Crowe and his partner Britney Theriot made a stylish appearance at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival. Crowe highlighted his recent 26kg weight loss, while the couple also addressed their age difference and relationship status.

At the 72nd Taormina Film Festival , actor Russell Crowe made a striking appearance alongside his partner, Britney Theriot . Crowe, 62, showcased a noticeably slimmer physique in a tailored black suit and tie, a result of his recent significant weight loss .

His partner, 42, wore an elegant navy blue plunging gown with strappy black heels, her blonde hair styled in soft waves. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, appearing deeply connected. Crowe has publicly clarified the age difference between them, stating he is 61 and she is 42, emphasizing that an 18-year gap is not scandalous and that their private happiness should be respected. This clarification came after incorrect reports suggested a larger disparity.

Over the past year, Crowe has undertaken a major health transformation. On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he disclosed that he has lost 26 kilograms, dropping from 126 kg to approximately 100.9 kg. He credited assistance from the health services platform Way2Well, which provided wellness programs including injections targeting inflammation in his shoulders and knees, a consequence of injuries from years of performing physical stunts. While he continues to enjoy alcohol, he has significantly reduced his intake.

His new physique was evident at the Italian festival, where he and Theriot presented a united, glamorous front. The couple's relationship, which began in November 2020, has been steady and public. They made their official red carpet debut in October 2022 at the Rome premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face. They first met on the set of the 2013 thriller Broken City.

In various interviews, including with 60 Minutes and Karl Stefanovic, Crowe has described their bond as joyful and based on deep friendship and mutual respect. He explicitly denied persistent rumors about an engagement or a second marriage. The Oscar winner, who shares two sons with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer, stated he has no intention of marrying again, preferring the current happiness of their uncomplicated relationship. Theriot, a New Orleans native, is a former actress and was a Saints cheerleader.

The pair often 'do everything together,' according to Crowe, who stresses that their age difference is irrelevant to their contentment





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Russell Crowe Britney Theriot Taormina Film Festival Weight Loss Relationship

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