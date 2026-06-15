Russell Crowe Showcases New Look and Age Difference Clarification at Taormina Film Festival

Actor Russell Crowe tees up new look after shedding 26 kilograms and defends age gap rumours while celebrating romance with partner Britney Theriot at the Taormina Film Festival.

Russell Crowe made a striking appearance at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival in southern Italy, turning heads with a sharp black suit that highlighted a noticeable slimming of his frame.

The 62 year old Oscar winner arrived in the company of his partner Britney Theriot, who turned 42 this year, and the two walked the carpet hand in hand. Their arrival was covered by local reporters who noted the couple's affectionate stance and the tasteful elegance of Theriot's navy gown. Crowe's transformation has been widely talked about on social media, where fans have praised his new look and his approach to health.

During a recent interview with the Joe Rogan podcast, Crowe revealed that he had shed 26 kilograms over the past year, dropping from an initial weight of 126 kilograms to 100.9 upon completion of his latest film Nuremberg. He attributed part of his success to the Way2Well health platform, through which he received specialist care including injections and intravenous therapy aimed at reducing inflammation in his shoulders and knees.

Crowe described the program as a game changer that allowed him to focus on nutrition, exercise and rest without the pain that had plagued him for years. He also admitted he still enjoys an occasional drink, but has cut back significantly on alcohol.

In addition to his physical revival, Crowe has addressed persistent rumors about an alleged age discrepancy between him and Theriot. He has repeatedly stated in social media posts that Theriot is 42 and that the 18 year gap does not affect the affection they share. In one message on X, he wrote that it is so ungentlemanly to spread false narratives and that love is not hindered by age.

Crowe's comments came after media outlets made reports suggesting the couple's ages were more different than they actually are, prompting the actor to clarify the facts directly to his followers. The couple's romantic history dates back to the early 2010s, when Christian and Britney first met on the set of the thriller Broken City. Their relationship began in 2013, but after a period of friendship and professional respect, they officially became a couple in November 2020.

Their first public appearance as a red carpet couple occurred in October 2022 at the Rome premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face, a moment that was broadcast worldwide and further cemented their public image as a committed partnership. Despite occasional speculation about a future wedding, Crowe has publicly denied such plans. In a recent interview, he explained that his focus remains on his career and on enjoying the present moment with Theriot.

Crowe emphasized that the two share a deep friendship and reciprocal respect, adding that they do everything together and that their happiness is built on mutual support. His candid remarks on 60 Minutes and other shows illustrate a desire to keep their personal life grounded in genuine affection rather than headline making engagements





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