Russell Crowe Scolds Fans at Paris Hotel

Actor gives stern warning while signing autographs, citing personal space and respect for others

Russell Crowe scolded fans and gave a stern warning while signing autographs outside of his Paris hotel. The 62-year-old actor, who recently attended the French Open over the weekend, was seen stepping out of the entrance but stopped dead in his tracks to address those awaiting nearby.

The Gladiator star held up his hands and quickly asked, 'Are you listening?

' Crowe then continued, 'Stay where you are. Don't f***ing push in on me. I'll come to you. Give everyone space.

' The Oscar winner added while holding up his index finger, 'As soon as somebody is a d***, I'm gone. You got me?

' A few individuals could be heard replying with, 'Yes,' before Crowe stepped forward to calmly begin signing autographs on posters. Russell Crowe, 62, scolded fans and gave a stern warning while signing autographs outside of his Paris hotel The actor kept it casual wearing a dark blue polo shirt as well as navy trousers and a pair of shades.

Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday which took place at Stade Roland Garros. Read More Russell Crowe shows off his weight loss as he enjoys tennis match with partner Britney Theriot He watched Alexander Zverev of Germany and Benjamin Bonzi of France compete in a match, with Zverev winning the round.

At one point during the game, Crowe was involved in an incredible moment when he caught a stray ball that flew into the crowd. The award-winning star was able to quickly snatch the tennis ball as it was flying past him. He soon showcased the ball to the other attendees as one of the staffers took a photo to capture the lucky occasion. Crowe was accompanied by girlfriend Britney Theriot, whom he was first romantically linked to in late 2020.

The star was dressed for the game wearing a blue suit as well as a gray waistcoat and light blue tie. Crowe then continued, 'Stay where you are. Don't f***ing push in on me. I'll come to you.

Give everyone space' The Oscar winner added while holding up his index finger, 'As soon as somebody is a d***, I'm gone. You got me?

' A few individuals could be heard replying with, 'Yes,' before Crowe stepped forward to calmly begin signing autographs on posters Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday which took place at Stade Roland Garros At one point during the game, Crowe, accompanied by girlfriend Britney Theriot, was involved in an incredible moment when he caught a stray ball that flew into the crowd His partner was chic while donning a white blouse as well as a black blazer layered on top. Her blonde locks were pulled back into a low updo while a bold red tint was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.

The couple sat next to each other at the packed venue as they caught the match over the weekend. Crowe and Theriot had first crossed paths years earlier when they met on set of the 2013 film Broken City. Two years after they were first romantically linked, the pair made their red carpet debut in October 2022 at the premiere of his film Poker Face in Rome.

However, during an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, the actor shared that they don't have plans to say 'I do' anytime soon.

'We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment - why ruin that with a wedding?

' Crowe continued, 'Why would I go through… I've been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place.

' He added both he and Theriot are 'very happy' and are living a 'very positive life. ' 'But no, I'm not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don't want to do it again.

' Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former couple share two children: Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 19. The Robin Hood actor has also been showing off his weight loss after dropping around 55lbs. He lost weight by focusing on diet and exercise, as well as limiting his alcohol intake.

'I'm a big proponent for having a drink – it's my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it's my godd*** right, Joe,' Crowe shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year. 'But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities,' he added. The actor has also been getting injections which has helped lower inflammation and relieve pain from past injuries.

Crowe said, 'What I want to do is make all these changes and make it a long-term situation. was a great call for me, because it's calmed down a bunch of stuff and it's taking a bunch of pain away. Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The former couple share two children: Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 19; Crowe and Spencer seen above The Robin Hood actor has also been showing off his weight loss after dropping around 55lbs; seen in 2024 in Italy 'So, I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards.

' He is preparing for the release of his upcoming fantasy action film Highlander which is currently in production and a reboot of the 1986 movie of the same name. The cast also includes Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan and Jeremy Irons. The premise is: 'An immortal Scottish swordsman faces off with other immortal warriors in order to obtain a coveted ability,' per IMDB.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russell Crowe Paris French Open Autographs Fan Behavior Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell Crowe's Epic 'Rocky' Replacement Is About To Be a Knockout on NetflixRussell Crowe's critically acclaimed sports masterpiece, Cinderella Man, is heading to streaming. Find out when you can watch it.

Read more »

YELLOWSTONE εξόρκια: Δυσμενείς συνθήκες γυρίσματος αποκάλυψαν η Μichelle Pfeiffer και ο Kurt RussellCreator Taylor Sheridan has revealed the severe filming conditions that took place during the production of The Madison, another series he delivered to Paramount. The Madison revolves around a wealthy family, the Clyburns, who move from New York City to the Madison River valley in Montana to heal after a significant family tragedy. Through a new perspective, the series explores family dynamics and the grieving process.

Read more »

How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 for free: Time, livestreamIt’s been a dominant weekend for Mercedes and George Russell so far.

Read more »

Frustrated George Russell Retires from Canadian Grand Prix After Engine ProblemMercedes driver George Russell was forced to leave the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal due to engine issues, leading to his retirement from the race and leaving him feeling dismayed about his chances for success at the event. Russell led the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but suffered a mechanical problem that ultimately led to his withdrawal from the competition. In a tense battle with teammate Kimiünnelikki, Russell's retirement handed the victory to his teammate Antonelli. Despite the setback, Russell expressed frustration and disappointment, but also praised his own personal performance and praised the competitive atmosphere.

Read more »