Russell Crowe's Noah and Ridley Scott's Exodus are heading to free streaming platforms. These dueling biblical epics face-off results in significant box office differences.

Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott, two titans of Hollywood who famously faced each other at the box office in 2014, are now sharing the digital landscape. Their respective biblical epic films, Noah and Exodus, are currently heading to free streaming services. This convergence marks a significant shift for two movies that once competed directly for audience attention during the same release window.

The rivalry began when Russell Crowe, who had previously collaborated with Ridley Scott on the massive hit Gladiator, stepped away from their planned partnership. The two had set to work together again on a new project, but that collaboration never materialized. Instead, they found themselves in a direct commercial clash in 2014, each leading their own adaptation of ancient scripture.

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The 2014 Box Office Confrontation

Russell Crowe starred in Noah, a film directed by Darren Aronofsky. This production came shortly after Aronofsky achieved critical and commercial success with Black Swan in 2010. The studio treated Noah as a blank-check project, investing heavily in its production. Jennifer Connelly and Emma Watson also starred in this ambitious undertaking, which became the most recent box-office blockbuster with Russell Crowe in the lead role.

Noah grossed $360 million worldwide against a reported budget of $160 million. This financial performance suggests the film was a moderate success, recovering its cost and generating profit. The movie received mostly positive reviews from critics, establishing a strong foundation for its eventual home video and streaming releases.

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Critical Reception and Audience Divides

On Rotten Tomatoes, Noah holds a Certified Fresh rating of 75 percent from critics. The aggregator website's consensus states that the film brings the Bible epic into the 21st century. The review highlights sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale. This critical acclaim contrasts sharply with the audience reception, which reveals a deeper divide.

Audiences have given Noah a score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This low audience score reflects controversy among viewers regarding the film's revisionist take on biblical material. Not all viewers were comfortable with the creative liberties taken with the source material. This polarization is common for large-scale religious adaptations that attempt to modernize ancient narratives.

Ridley Scott's Exodus: A Less Successful Counterpart

Ridley Scott released Exodus only a few months after Noah, positioning the two films as direct competitors. Despite Scott's immense reputation and Crowe's star power in the opposing film, Exodus performed less successfully in every metric. The film failed to match the financial return or critical warmth of its rival.

The commercial failure of Exodus contributed to the end of an era for these two filmmakers. The 2010s were a difficult decade for creative duos in Hollywood. The Coen Brothers last directed a movie together toward the end of the decade. Filmmaking pairs such as Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, the Wachowskis, and the Farrellys also went their separate ways during this period.

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The decade began poorly for the Scott-Crowe partnership. Their final film together was Robin Hood, which was released earlier in the 2010s. That film marked the end of a productive collaboration that began with Gladiator. The subsequent clash between Noah and Exodus ensured they would not work together again.

Current Availability and Streaming Impact

The decision to bring both Noah and Exodus to free streaming services represents a new chapter for these films. After their theatrical run and subsequent commercial performance, they are now accessible to a wider, cost-free audience. This move allows viewers to compare the two epics side by side, regardless of the box office outcomes from 2014.

For fans of biblical dramas, this streaming availability offers a chance to revisit both interpretations of ancient stories. The contrast between Darren Aronofsky's vision with Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott's approach remains a point of interest. The financial disparity between the two films continues to be a notable fact in Hollywood history.

The end of the Scott-Crowe collaboration and the divergent paths of their 2014 films illustrate the volatile nature of studio productions. While Noah achieved modest success and critical praise, Exodus struggled to find its footing. Now, both films will be judged anew by streaming audiences who can watch them without the constraints of theatrical pricing.