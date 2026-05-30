Russell Crowe's Gladiator Returns to Streaming Charts as Beast Becomes VOD Hit

Russell Crowe sees renewed success with 'Beast' as a VOD hit and 'Gladiator' re-entering Paramount Plus top 10 worldwide, while he prepares for 'Highlander' filming.

2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Russell Crowe , who continues to capitalize on the momentum from his earlier success with 'Nuremberg', a World War II legal thriller that proved to be a major box office and streaming hit.

Crowe kicked off 2026 with the MMA drama 'Beast', a film that caters to fans of 'The Smashing Machine' starring Dwayne Johnson. Despite a modest theatrical run, 'Beast' has surged to become one of the year's top video-on-demand hits on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, demonstrating Crowe's enduring appeal and the shifting landscape of film consumption where streaming success can eclipse traditional box office performance.

Crowe is currently immersed in filming the new 'Highlander' movie alongside Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista. The actor recently took to social media to share a first look at his rigorous training regimen, as he prepares to embody the character Ramirez. Fans have high expectations for this reboot, given the star-studded cast and the creative team behind it.

However, topping Crowe's most iconic action film, 'Gladiator', remains a formidable challenge. Directed by Ridley Scott, 'Gladiator' is widely regarded as a classic, having won five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Its influence on the historical epic genre is undeniable, and it continues to captivate audiences more than two decades after its release.

The enduring popularity of 'Gladiator' is evident as it has charged back into the Paramount Plus global top 10 in over 15 countries. This resurgence underscores the film's timeless quality and Crowe's powerful performance as Maximus Decimus Meridius. The movie's Oscar triumphs include Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects, cementing its legacy in cinema history.

As Crowe balances his current projects with the lasting impact of his past work, 2026 appears poised to further solidify his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and enduring stars





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