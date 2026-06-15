Russell Crowe Displays Dramatic Weight Loss and Relationship Bliss at Taormina Film Festival

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot made a glamorous appearance at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival, highlighting his 26kg weight loss and their enduring relationship. Crowe detailed his health journey and addressed age difference rumors, while debunking engagement speculation.

Russell Crowe and his partner Britney Theriot made a striking appearance at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival , where the actor showcased his remarkable weight loss .

The 62-year-old Gladiator star wore a sleek black suit and tie as he walked hand-in-hand with Theriot, 42, who dazzled in a navy plunging gown with strappy black heels. Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves, complemented by a simple yet dazzling necklace and a black clutch. The couple appeared deeply in love, reaffirming their strong bond after six years together.

Crowe recently revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast that he has shed 26 kilograms, bringing his weight down from 126kg to approximately 100.9kg. He credited his transformation to the health services platform Way2Well, which helped him manage inflammation through wellness injections and IV therapy, alleviating pain from old injuries sustained during his physically demanding film roles. While he still enjoys an occasional drink, he has significantly reduced his alcohol intake as part of his healthier lifestyle.

Crowe also addressed persistent misinformation about his relationship, clarifying on social media platform X that Theriot is 42, not 30 years his junior, making their age difference 18 years. He emphasized that such a gap is not scandalous and that it is nobody's business, stating that if two people love each other, age should not matter. The couple first met on the set of Broken City in 2013 and officially became a couple in November 2020.

They made their red carpet debut in October 2022 at the Rome premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face. In a candid interview on 60 Minutes with Karl Stefanovic, Crowe dismissed rumors of an engagement, confirming he has no intention of marrying again. He described their relationship as joyful and happy, noting they are great friends who respect each other, wake up smiling, and do everything together.

Crowe, a divorced father of two sons from his previous marriage to singer Danielle Spencer, which ended in 2018 after separating in 2012, asserted that he does not want to disrupt his current happiness with a wedding





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Russell Crowe Britney Theriot Taormina Film Festival Weight Loss Age Difference Relationship Way2well Joe Rogan Podcast Engagement Rumors

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