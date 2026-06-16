Russell Crowe Confirms Completion of Filming for Highlander Reboot

Oscar winner Russell Crowe announced he has finished shooting his scenes for the Amazon MGM Studios' Highlander reboot at the Taormina Film Festival, praising director Chad Stahelski and the production.

Russell Crowe has confirmed he has completed filming his scenes for the upcoming Highlander reboot. The Oscar-winning actor shared the news while accepting an award at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, describing the production as fantastic and praising director Chad Stahelski .

Crowe, who won his Academy Award for Gladiator, is no stranger to epic period films and action franchises. He plays Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, the centuries-old immortal mentor to Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod. The reboot, being produced by Amazon MGM Studios under the United Artists banner, has a reported budget of $180 million. Principal photography began in late January 2026 in Scotland, after a delay caused by a training injury sustained by Cavill.

Subsequent filming took place in London and then moved to international locations in Poland and Hong Kong. The cast includes Dave Bautista as the villainous Kurgan, alongside Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Jeremy Irons. Director Chad Stahelński, known for the John Wick series, is at the helm, and Crowe's enthusiastic endorsement suggests the film aims to recapture the kinetic, stylish action of those movies.

Stahelski has previously hinted that this Highlander reboot is intended to launch a new trilogy for Amazon. The project draws from the mythology of the original 1986 film, which centered on immortals destined to battle until only one remains to claim a mysterious Prize. Crowe's announcement that his shoot is complete strongly indicates the production is nearing its final stages.

The actor was in Taormina both to receive the festival's International Achievement Award and to premiere his new film, Bear Country. He also briefly mentioned his upcoming Netflix project about the Unabomber, scheduled for release later this year. This news provides the most concrete update on the long-awaited reboot in years, fueling anticipation among fans of the original franchise





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