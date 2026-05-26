Russell Crowe chastises fans, catches stray tennis ball and discusses marriage at Paris French Open

While signing autographs outside his Paris hotel, Russell Crowe warned fans to keep their distance, later caught a stray ball at the French Open and opened up about his relationship with Britney Theriot and his decision not to remarry.

Actor Russell Crowe , 62, caused a stir outside his Paris hotel on Saturday as he signed autographs for fans. The Oscar winner, who had just attended a French Open match at Stade Roland Garros, stepped out of the hotel entrance and, noticing a crowd pressing forward, raised his hands and demanded attention.

He asked, Are you listening? , before repeating a firm warning: Stay where you are, don’t push in on me, I’ll come to you, give everyone space. He added, As soon as somebody is a d***, I’m gone, you got me? , a line that was met with a chorus of yeses from the gathered admirers.

After the brief reprimand, Crowe calmly proceeded to sign posters and memorabilia, maintaining a relaxed demeanor in a dark‑blue polo shirt, navy trousers and sunglasses. The incident highlighted the delicate balance between celebrity privacy and fan enthusiasm, especially in a city where many tourists and media converge on high‑profile events. Crowe’s visit to Paris was not limited to autograph sessions.

He and his partner, French‑American actress Britney Theriot, spent Sunday in the stands watching Alexander Zverev of Germany face France’s Benjamin Bonzi. Zverev emerged victorious, but the most memorable moment for the couple came when a stray tennis ball landed near the press row. Crowe, quick on his feet, snatched the ball mid‑air, held it up and posed for a photo taken by a staff photographer.

Theriot, dressed in a white blouse, black blazer and a striking red lip, stood beside him, sharing a relaxed, affectionate atmosphere with the other spectators. Their presence at the tournament drew additional media attention, especially after the actor’s public comments about his personal life. In a recent interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, Crowe opened up about his relationship with Theriot and his stance on marriage.

He described their bond as a strong friendship and a joyful partnership, emphasizing that he has no intention of marrying again after his divorce from Danielle Spencer in 2018.

“We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment – why ruin that with a wedding? ” he said. Crowe also spoke about his ongoing health transformation, noting a loss of roughly 55 pounds through diet, exercise and reduced alcohol consumption, as well as regular anti‑inflammatory injections that have helped manage pain from past injuries.

He hopes these lifestyle changes will be sustainable in the long term, allowing him to remain active both on and off screen. His candid discussion of personal weight loss, fitness routines, and his perspective on future relationships added a human dimension to the otherwise glamorous image of a Hollywood star navigating life in Paris





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