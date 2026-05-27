Russell Crowe breaks silence after scolding fans in viral video

Russell Crowe addresses viral video of him scolding fans outside Paris hotel before signing autographs. The actor later defended his actions on X, saying everyone got what they wanted. Crowe also attended the French Open and discussed his relationship with girlfriend Britney Theriot.

Russell Crowe has broken his silence after a video of him scolding fans before signing autographs outside his Paris hotel went viral. The Gladiator star was filmed giving his devoted fans a stern talking to and warning them 'don't fucking push in on me' before signing for them this week.

The 62-year-old held up his hands and quickly asked, 'Are you listening?

' The star then continued, 'Stay where you are. Don't fucking push in on me. I'll come to you. Give everyone space.

' The Oscar winner added while holding up his index finger, 'As soon as somebody is a dick, I'm gone. You got me?

' A few individuals could be heard replying with, 'Yes,' before Crowe stepped forward to calmly begin signing autographs on posters. As the exchange spread over the internet, Crowe took to X to hit back, writing, 'Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time. One man, no security. Handled.

What's your problem?

' Crowe's behavior divided fans online, with some praising the star for respecting his boundaries, while others accused him of being disrespectful to the people 'who made him famous. ' One fan wrote, 'I didn't see a problem here. Set a few guidelines, so he don't get trampled. Off he goes to his fans, nobody gets hurt and everyone walks away happy.

People need to remember, these are just normal folks too. Well done Russell.

' Another fan added, 'Sorry, but use of the 'f' word was quite rude and totally gratuitous. Likewise for the word 'd**k'. Simply and even sternly saying, 'I shall only sign if nobody pushes and stays calm' would have sufficed. None of the members of that crowd seemed aggressive to me.

Be grateful.

' Others argued, 'I love disagreeing, but I gotta say he owes nothing to any of those people. Without the fans they won't earn profit and be famous. At least be respectful to those people.

' Crowe has been keeping busy during his time in Paris and made an appearance at the French Open on Sunday at Stade Roland Garros. He watched Alexander Zverev of Germany and Benjamin Bonzi of France compete, with Zverev winning the round. At one point, Crowe was involved in an incredible moment when he caught a stray ball that flew into the crowd.

The award-winning star quickly snatched the tennis ball as it flew past him and showcased it to other attendees as a staffer took a photo. Crowe was accompanied by girlfriend Britney Theriot, whom he was first romantically linked to in late 2020. They had first crossed paths years earlier on the set of the 2013 film Broken City.

Two years after being linked, they made their red carpet debut in October 2022 at the premiere of his film Poker Face in Rome. However, during an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, the actor shared that they don't have plans to say 'I do' anytime soon.

'We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment - why ruin that with a wedding?

' Crowe continued, 'Why would I go through… I've been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place.

' He added both he and Theriot are 'very happy' and living a 'very positive life. ' 'But no, I'm not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don't want to do it again.

' Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share two children: Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 19. The Robin Hood actor has also been showing off his weight loss after dropping around 55lbs by focusing on diet and exercise, as well as limiting alcohol intake





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