Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009. The judge called him a sexual predator who showed arrogant disregard for women.

Russell Brand, 51, has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court. He will serve nine years for one count of rape, plus 18 months for three counts of sexual assault.

The sentences for the sexual assaults are to run consecutively. Brand is expected to serve two thirds of his sentence before being released on licence. Mr Justice Bennathan handed down the sentence on Monday after hearing statements from Brand's victims. Brand appeared in court clutching a rosary and reportedly appeared to be praying while listening to the statements.

Also read Laura Brand Faces Family Concern After Russell Brand Sentencing

He was supported by his wife, Laura Brand, who visibly crumpled in the gallery, falling forward in her seat as the sentence was given. She later fought back tears as she left court, holding hands with a friend. Brand's father also arrived at court and later slammed his victims for coming forward, claiming they chased his son, and said he did not care that his son had been found guilty.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand he had shown a casual and arrogant disregard for women. He said: You were clever and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. The judge added that Brand had a casual and arrogant disregard for a woman's right to say no to you, and that Fame meant you thought you could act how you like, when you like.

He said Brand had been protected by his celebrity status until 2023, when Brand was found guilty on Friday. The judge had promised a significant custodial term before the sentence was passed. The court heard how Brand believed he could commit offences with impunity and abused the fame, influence and power he wielded to satisfy his voracious and violent appetite for gratification.

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Victims Share Impact Of Sexual Assault

The judge described Brand's staggering arrogance and contempt for women in his life as unburdened by the rules of decent people. He said women always retain the right to say no and demand justice in the criminal courts from sexual predators like Brand. One victim, a woman who was sexually assaulted by Brand in a Soho bar in 2004, said she was left in complete shock and turmoil and extremely upset and traumatised by the attack.

She delivered her statement live in court from behind a protective curtain. She said: For many years, as his star was rising, it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behaviour against women like it was all a joke. There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything. Brand looked straight ahead showing no emotion as she read.

Her statement continued: Even more terrifying was seeing my character be torn apart on social media by people believing all of us women were making it up. There's been accusations and death threats from manic supporters of him on social media which has installed a genuine fear that my name will somehow get out there and some crazy person will come after me or my family.

A woman who was sexually assaulted by Brand in 2004 or 2005 while at her workplace said in a statement that the comedian turned podcaster was a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behavior has impacted my life. A radio worker who was sexually assaulted by Brand in 2005 told the court that she almost withdrew her allegation over the emotional strain of being at the centre of a criminal case.

She said: I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women. She added: Since the sexual assault carried out by him in 2005, Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget.

However, over the years hearing his voice on television, on social media or seeing his image made me jump. This has had a lasting impact on my life even if I thought that I had successfully buried what happened. I had a strong adverse reaction, especially to his voice. I almost decided to withdraw from the case as I did not think I was strong enough emotionally to proceed with my allegation.

Rape Victim Describes Power Imbalance

The statement of Brand's rape victim was the next to be read by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC. The woman said his public profile and influence meant she did not feel confident speaking openly about what had happened. She said the attack made her feel anxious, humiliated and overwhelmed. She added: I did not know who I could trust or confide in.

I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless. I did not have the confidence to challenge someone who appeared so powerful, rich and influential. Brand continued to look straight ahead as the statement was read.

The rape victim's statement continued: The investigation and criminal justice process have been extremely difficult. Providing personal records and access to my mobile phone felt highly intrusive and, at times, I felt as though I was the person being scrutinised and interrogated. She added: I have also found it upsetting over the suggestions that I was merely an obsessive fan. That portrayal does not reflect who I am.

I had my own ambitions, goals and aspirations, and it has been deeply hurtful to be labelled in that way. She concluded: Even now, I feel that I am living with the trauma of what happened. It is something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending. Another of Brand's victims, a different woman he sexually assaulted in 2009, said in her statement she fears the assault will haunt me every day.

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She said: I worry that there will be repercussions for telling the truth. Brand's final victim, who was sexually assaulted by the comedian while he was filming for a project in 2009, said there was a culture at the time which meant she felt she should not talk about the incident. The then-Channel 4 worker said: Immediately after the incident I spoke up, and sadly it was brushed under the carpet by senior management.

Judge Details Brutal Rape Attack

This really affected me and had something similar happened again at that time, I know I would not have had the confidence to speak up again. There was a culture at the time which meant I felt I had to just carry on and not talk about it anymore. Referring to Brand's rape victim, Mr Justice Bennathan said: If anyone still needs any demonstration of your contempt for your casual sexual partners, you stored her number under T for tart.

You invited her to your house a few days later, put on a condom at her request and had vaginal sex to which she consented. You then flipped her over, removed the condom and, without asking, forced your penis into her anus, causing her great pain. She asked you to stop, then asked you again loudly. You replied, and I quote: I want you to feel my c** [sic].

You ejaculated, she was distraught and in severe pain, and the bed was heavily soiled. You told her it was her mess and made her try to clear it up. Thereafter, you got up, got ready and went to work. The judge said he took into account some mitigating factors for Brand, which amounted to his sentence for rape being one year shorter than it would otherwise have been.

Factors in mitigation included his lack of previous convictions and that 17 years had passed since his final offence, and how Brand had lived his life subsequently including helping those wrestling with addictions. But he added that the gravity of the offending meant that the 18-month sentence for sexual assault would be served consecutively, rather than concurrently.

In all, Brand was sentenced to nine years for rape, 18 months for one count of sexual assault, nine months for a second count of sexual assault, and eight months for the third. Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter KC, argued that Brand was a fundamentally different person now than he was at the time of his crimes.

Mr Justice Bennathan stepped in and said: To say He got away with it for 17 years is not necessarily a huge piece of mitigation, is it? His barrister has already referred himself to the regulator over a reported outburst last week after his client was convicted. He is said to have exploded at journalist Ros Urwin, who helped expose Brand, and told her: You f***ed it.

Victims Express Gratitude For Support

One victim said after the sentencing: I am eternally grateful to the police and prosecution team for their support and for allowing my voice to be heard. I finally feel believed. In a moving statement, another victim told the judge: A leopard may change its spots, but it's still a leopard. Lawyer Marcus Johnstone, managing director of PCD Solicitors, highlighted how the sentence is less than the average term given for a count of rape.

Mr Johnstone said: I was predicting that Mr Brand would be looking at around 9 years in prison, so his overall sentence is slightly higher than I was expecting. Interestingly, however, it is slightly less than the average sentence for rape last year of 10 years and 7 months despite incorporating the months Brand must serve for the sexual assault offences too.

Mr Johnstone added that after his eventual release from prison, Brand will be required to register as a sex offender for an indefinite period. He said that despite the fact Brand was enabled, to varying degrees, in his offending by other individuals in several major organisations, it is extremely unlikely any such enabler will be prosecuted.

Some members of the public yelled abuse at a security van thought to be holding Brand as it left the court, banging on its side, with one man shouting: Not so funny now Russell. Brand is said to have been petrified and left cowering in his cell after three nights in HMP Wandsworth. He is expected to be moved to a prison.