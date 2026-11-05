Russell Brand Was Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

A U.K. judge told Brand he will be serving a “significant custodial term.”

on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. Brand, who was on trial in the U.K., was found not guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan of Southwark Crown Court in London told Brand that he will receive a “significant custodial term. ” Brand has been remanded in custody until Monday’s sentencing. The jury deliberated for eight and a half hours before reaching a unanimous decision. Brand was being tried for incidents that occurred from 1999 to 2009.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sex assault

He was found guilty of raping a woman in 2009; groping a female MTV employee at a London bar in 2004; groping a woman at her workplace in 2004; and sexually assaulting a different woman in 2009 after forcing her to give him a massage. in, and the. None of those women were part of this trial, but prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones said the documentary moved the women in the trial to come forward.

Karmy-JonesThe only person towas his wife, Laura Brand. She called him an “amazing husband” who is “caring and kind” and “a wonderful father to our children. ” Judge Bennathan shut down the line of questioning when Laura was explicitly asked about the allegations against her husband. , Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police Service called the verdict “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.

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” “Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” Furphy said.

“As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be. ”