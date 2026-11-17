Criminologist Laura Richards condemns Russell Brand's use of wife Laura Gallacher on his podcast to profess innocence, citing coercive control and safety risks.

Criminologist Laura Richards has issued a scathing assessment of Russell Brand, accusing the convicted sex offender of manipulating his wife, Laura Gallacher, from within his prison cell. Richards, a former Metropolitan Police detective specializing in stalking and coercive control, asserts that Brand is utilizing Gallacher as a protective shield while broadcasting messages of innocence to the public.

Expert Details Coercive Control Tactics

Laura Richards states that Brand is actively putting his family in jeopardy by compelling Gallacher to read a statement on their Sunday Service podcast declaring he is not guilty. She describes Brand as devious and diabolical, characterizing his behavior as that of a shapeshifter who uses women as shields throughout legal proceedings to influence mainstream audiences.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

Richards emphasizes that Brand is using his position of power to maintain control over Gallacher, who is the primary caretaker for their three children. The expert argues that Brand's willingness to involve his wife in his legal defense strategy demonstrates a profound disregard for her safety and emotional well-being while he remains incarcerated.

Podcast Messages and Online Presence

The controversy stems from Gallacher reading a letter from her husband on their Christian podcast, where she stated, As you know, I am not guilty. This broadcast occurred after Brand was jailed for rape and sexual assault, sparking immediate backlash from victims and the public regarding the content of the message.

Advertisement

Brand's digital footprint continues to expand across platforms like Rumble and YouTube, where his content reaches millions of viewers. The couple's online presence includes a link for viewers to tip them directly and a shop selling stickers with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free, which critics view as an attempt to normalize his actions and fund his legal battles.

Laura Richards urges these platforms to shut down Brand's channels, arguing that his messages are not genuine expressions of faith but calculated efforts to craft a façade. She notes that Brand adopted a Christian persona seven months after the allegations emerged, followed by a shift toward MAGA politics, suggesting a pattern of strategic rebranding rather than repentance.

Gallacher's Devotion and Family Impact

Despite the expert criticism and public outcry, Laura Gallacher remains determined to stand by her husband. The mother of his three children is reportedly in a state of total devastation, struggling with how to explain the conviction to their children, particularly their ten-year-old son. Sources close to her family have described her loyalty as bordering on brainwashing.

Gallacher's support was highlighted by Brand's legal team, who argued for a lenient sentence based on her steadfast loyalty. Her lawyer, Ian Winter KC, described her devastation as incomprehensible, noting the immense challenge the family faces in explaining the consequences of Brand's conduct to their innocent children.

Advertisement

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Investigation

Brand is currently under investigation for potentially breaking prison rules by orchestrating the innocence message. The case has drawn reactions from Downing Street and victims' campaigners, who express fury at the suggestion that Brand does not respect the law or the victims.

Richards contends that Brand has shown no remorse or empathy for the women involved, a view supported by the judge's characterization of him as a liar. She insists that no one needs to hear from Brand until any future trials, arguing that his continued online activity causes further harm to the victims and undermines the judicial process.