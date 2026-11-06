Russell Brand Trial: Jack Bayles Dropped After Laughing During Assault

Following the Russell Brand trial, Jack Bayles has been removed from BBC and Apple shows after he was said to have 'laughed' during a sexual assault.

Russell Brand’s Lawyer Rounds On Journalist Who Exposed Brand’s Behavior James D’Arcy, Jonathan Pryce & Lena Olin Board ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ As Sky Series Casts The Vanger Familydemanded a massage from a woman he has now been found guilty of sexually assaulting has been stood down from his day job and temporarily dropped from projects.

, has been asked to “step back,” according to a spokesman for the company. We understand he has temporarily been dropped from shows including James Corden and Ruth Jones’ newBayles told Deadline he is “appalled and sickened by Brand’s actions” but couldn’t recall the incident. He said he stopped working with Brand in 2010, has not had contact with him since and complaints about Brand’s behavior were never made to him at the time.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault at London Trial

Russell Brand Trial Reveals Worst & Best Of TV Industry That Protected, Then Exposed A Predator A spokesman for Various Artists said: “We have asked Jack Bayles to step back from the company whilst we consider the verdict and events surrounding the trial. Our thoughts, though, are primarily with every one of Brand’s victims at this time. ”Michaela Coel’s hit series about a young writer who seeks to rebuild her life after being raped.

Brand was found guilty yesterday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a four-week-long trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was found not guilty on two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault, which wasOne of those counts of sexual assault was against a woman who was working for Channel 4 at the time.that in 2009 Brand’s two associates, Bayles and another producer, told her to give him a massage.

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She said they watched while she gave him a massage without intervening and subsequently “laughed” when she said to Brand, “Urgh, you’re so bony. ” Brand then made a series of offensive comments to her, she said. The woman said she complained to Channel 4 about Brand’s behavior at the time and was assured the matter had been escalated. There is no suggestion she complained about Bayles at the time.

Bayles did not give evidence during the trial. In the late-noughties, Bayles was working with Brand on several projects. He went on to be a comedy commissioning editor for Channel 4 before joining Various Artists in 2022. His credits include Sharon Horgan’sIn a statement, Bayles told Deadline: “Firstly, I want to say to all the women involved in the case, that they have shown incredible dignity and bravery in coming forward to share their experiences.

“I am appalled and sickened by Brand’s actions and have cooperated fully and voluntarily with the investigation and endeavoured to assist as best I can. However, I do not remember the incident that took place 17 years-ago in 2009. But I acknowledge that I clearly missed something at the time and did not see nor recognise that it caused distress. For that I am sincerely sorry.

“At the time of the offence, I was in the early stages of my career, and it was a frantic, pressured and toxic working environment. Brand was chaotic, dismissive and manipulated the people around him. It was due to that, that I made the decision to stop working with him in 2010 and have not had any contact with him since.

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During my time working with Brand no complaints were made to me about his behaviour, and I am unaware if any were raised to anyone else more senior to me.

“I would never willingly or proactively wish to make anyone feel uncomfortable, unsafe or unsupported at work. If I was ever present when Brand acted inappropriately and I failed to spot it and step in, then I sincerely apologise. ”‘La Bola Negra’ Surges To Massive Box Office Haul In Spain