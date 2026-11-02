Russell Brand Trial: Barrister Questions Victims' Credibility

Ian Winter KC argues Russell Brand is not a psychopath, questioning why accusers did not resist more during alleged assaults at Southwark Crown Court.

Defence barrister Ian Winter KC delivered a closing speech to jurors at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, challenging the credibility of the women accusing Russell Brand of sexual crimes. Mr Winter argued that the comedian is not a psychopath who views rape as normal behavior and questioned the plausibility of the allegations given Brand's history of consensual relationships.

Challenging Victim Conduct in Court

Mr Winter directly addressed the jury regarding the physical conduct of the alleged victims during the incidents described in the trial. He asked why the six women did not kick, scream, or slap Brand when they were allegedly raped by the actor. The barrister stated that none of the accusers resisted, screamed, or attempted to leave during the alleged attacks.

Also read Russell Brand Trial Week 3: Comedian Takes Stand at Southwark Crown Court

He specifically dismissed the account of one woman who claims she was dragged into bar toilets in 2004. Mr Winter asked why a woman allegedly raped in the mouth did not slap Brand in the face after he leapt onto a toilet seat and grabbed her head. He also questioned why a twenty-one-year-old fan allegedly raped in 2009 did not roll over and kick out when attacked by the thirty-three-year-old star.

Questioning Motives and Timing of Reports

The defence counsel raised doubts about the timing of the accusations, suggesting that the women only reported the attacks after public opinion of Brand was poisoned by a Channel Four Dispatches programme broadcast in 2023. Mr Winter noted that the six women did not come forward during the MeToo movement in 2017, implying their motives were influenced by media coverage rather than immediate trauma.

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He told jurors that there does not seem to be a credible reason why no other person made a complaint of rape against him during his years of fame. Mr Winter claimed the television programme corrupted the views of the accusers and poisoned the well of justice in Brand's case. He urged the jury to disregard the accounts because the victims failed to accuse him of rape at the time of the alleged events.

Brand's Family Support and Legal Charges

Russell Brand arrived at the court accompanied by his wife Laura Brand and her father Bernard Gallacher, the Ryder Cup-winning golfer. The family sat quietly while Mr Winter presented his arguments to the jury, providing a visible show of support for the comedian during the fourth week of his trial. They remained present as the defence team outlined their strategy to challenge the prosecution's evidence.

Brand faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault, all of which he denies. The charges stem from incidents allegedly occurring between 1999 and 2009. His legal team has consistently maintained that the encounters were consensual and that the comedian misunderstood social cues rather than committing criminal acts.

Defense Arguments on Consent and Behavior

Mr Winter suggested that Brand was merely unsuccessful in pleasing one alleged victim who invited him back to her bedroom in 1999 after meeting him at a theatre show. He argued that the twenty-eight-year-old woman was not naive and had fancied the twenty-four-year-old Brand, making it unlikely she was a victim of rape. The barrister stated that no person who has been raped would say their rapist was trying to please them.

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The defence counsel also highlighted that Brand left his email address and phone number with several women after sex, arguing that rapists do not seek to exchange contact details with victims. Mr Winter claimed Brand was looking for approbation and adoration, describing him as a crazy idiot who treated women unkindly but not criminally. He emphasized that living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful, regardless of moral judgments.