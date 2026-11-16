Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty and victims condemn the transfer of convicted rapist Russell Brand to a low-security prison, citing safety and victim disrespect.

Prison authorities face intense backlash after transferring convicted rapist Russell Brand from the high-security HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey, a Category C facility described by inmates as a luxury environment. The 51-year-old comedian was moved just days after receiving a 10-year and six-month sentence for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. Critics argue the downgrade to a facility offering landlines and yoga classes is inappropriate for a sexual predator.

Prison Conditions and Inmate Privileges

HMP Littlehey in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, provides inmates with landline telephones in their cells, accessible until 11pm for calls to pre-approved family and friends. Russell Brand has allegedly utilized this privilege to contact his wife, Laura Gallacher, who posted a video to Sunday Service YouTube subscribers claiming his innocence. The Downing Street government has labeled the statement appalling and confirmed that prison officials are urgently investigating whether Brand violated communication rules during his initial detention.

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Political and Professional Condemnation

Ben Obese-Jecty, the Conservative MP for Huntingdon, has led the political fury regarding the decision to house Brand in his constituency. Obese-Jecty emphasized that moving Brand to a Category C prison sends a damaging message to victims and questions the rationale behind such a swift downgrade from a Category A or B environment. Retired prison governor Vanessa Frake agreed, stating that the transfer is highly unusual and disrespectful to the victims, noting that the facility is designed for therapeutic treatment of sexual crimes rather than recreational enjoyment.

Victim Advocacy and Legal Context

Mia Latter, an alleged victim who claims Brand raped her when she was 16, described the transfer as a slap in the face to those who fought for his conviction. She criticized the video posted by Laura Gallacher as an insult to the women who stood trial and the jurors who served. Latter acknowledged that Brand still faces a lengthy incarceration but expressed shock that YouTube allowed the broadcast of his claims, suggesting the platform bears some responsibility for preventing such content.

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Facility Features and Security Concerns

Internal documentation reveals that HMP Littlehey features well-maintained grounds with vegetable gardens, water features, and pristine lawns. Inmates have access to two gyms, indoor bowls, yoga, origami, snooker, and an all-weather football pitch. Vanessa Frake warned that despite the pleasant appearance, the prison serves a specific therapeutic purpose for addressing sexual offenses, and the perception of it as a luxury residence undermines the seriousness of the justice system.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Reaction

The controversy highlights the tension between inmate safety management and victim support within the penal system. While prison services must manage risks associated with moving Brand from HMP Wakefield, dubbed the Monster Mansion, experts argue that the speed of his downgrade to a Category C status lacks justification. The situation remains under scrutiny as authorities determine whether Brand breached communication protocols and how such transfers should be regulated for high-profile sex offenders.