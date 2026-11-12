Russell Brand Settles Into HMP Wandsworth After Ten and a Half Year Sentence

Russell Brand, jailed for ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault, is held in segregation at HMP Wandsworth, with protected status in C-wing.

Former comedian Russell Brand, 51, has begun serving a ten and a half year prison sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south London after being sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for rape and sexual assault. The sentence followed his conviction, and the Victorian jail is now the setting for his first days behind bars, which have included verbal abuse from members of the public and inmates on his arrival.

Brand had been held in a one-man cell at the Wandsworth jail since Thursday, after his conviction, while he awaited sentencing. His arrival at the prison at 4.30pm, when his van pulled up at the gates, drew a crowd of people who had gathered to heckle him.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Sexual Offenses

Russell Brand Spends His First Hours in a Segregated Cell

Russell Brand is currently held in a segregation unit, after prison staff placed him there on arrival at HMP Wandsworth. A source told the Daily Mail that he has been spending hours on end meditating and reading the Bible while trying to avoid other inmates.

The same source said Brand has tried to keep a dignified and calm manner, though being jailed for so long is likely to be causing him huge distress. According to the source, he has been trying not to show fear and is staying in his cell as much as he can. The source said Brand obtained a Bible and some prayer books from the prison library.

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Brand was medically examined and strip-searched before being locked in a 9.8ft by 6.7ft cell. The cell is a far cry from his £5million six-bedroom home in Oxfordshire.

Prison Placement Decisions and Competing Accounts

Guards at HMP Wandsworth decided that Brand was too famous for the Vulnerable Prisoners wing, where rapists and other sex offenders are usually held. He was first placed in the induction wing before being moved to the Care and Separation Unit, the segregation area also known as The Block or The Seg, where high-risk inmates are housed.

Brand is believed to be locked in his own cell in C-wing, which houses around 100 fellow prisoners, most of whom are Vulnerable Prisoners. A prison source said he will remain safe there, stating that he is in no real danger with other Vulnerable Prisoners and is protected, while the rest of the prison is very dangerous.

A sex offender on his wing, named Daniel, who was released on Tuesday, described the arrangement differently. He said that with money Brand would be able to get whatever he wants, including a TV in his room, an Xbox, sweets and cake, and compared the setup to Sainsbury's.

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Solitary Confinement Conditions and Next Steps at Wandsworth

Prisoners in the Care and Separation Unit spend most of the day locked in their cells, with movement tightly controlled and limited access to education and social interaction. The unit is located mostly below ground level in what are known as the bowels of the Victorian prison.

Prison governors can place an inmate in segregation for up to 72 hours at first, after which a review board decides whether the placement should be extended. Whether Brand will remain in the unit beyond that initial period is not yet known.

Inmates reportedly welcomed Brand to the jail with chants and abusive taunts, and a woman walking her dog past the jail shouted that he should rot in hell. Reporters from The Crime Desk, Caroline Cheetham and Liz Hull, attended the trial every day, and their conversation with Detective Inspector Laura Nelson covers why the women who accused him in the documentary were not involved in the rape trial.