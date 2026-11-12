UK courts minister Sarah Sackman KC demands systemic change after Russell Brand's conviction, targeting the elimination of victim-blaming myths in sexual assault trials and introducing specialist rape courts.

UK Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC has declared the conviction of Russell Brand a critical turning point for how sexual assault victims are treated within the criminal justice system. The disgraced comedian, aged 51, received a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The verdict was delivered at Southwark Crown Court, where Brand deployed a series of defenses that relied heavily on outdated and harmful misconceptions about how victims behave during attacks.

Defence Arguments Spark Outcry

During his four-week trial, Brand's legal team, led by barrister Ian Winter KC, argued that the comedian should not be considered a rapist because his accusers failed to scream, kick out, or attempt to flee during the assaults. The defence further claimed that Brand leaving his phone number and email address at the scene indicated his innocence, suggesting he had no intention of committing a crime. These arguments were widely criticized by legal experts and victims' advocates as they attempted to justify the alleged violence by focusing on the victims' lack of physical resistance rather than the absence of consent.

Also read Clare Foges on Russell Brand Sentencing and Female Safety

Minister Calls for Cultural Shift

Sarah Sackman KC stated that the events surrounding the Brand trial must serve as a catalyst to transform the culture within UK courts. She emphasized that the justice system must not become a site of retraumatization where complainants feel they are the ones on trial for their behavior. The minister argued that the current environment needs to evolve to prevent victims from being subjected to unnecessary psychological harm during the legal process. Her comments highlight a growing consensus that the judicial approach to sexual violence requires significant modernization to align with contemporary understandings of trauma and consent.

Specialist Rape Courts Introduced

In response to these challenges, the Labour government is introducing specialist rape courts in every Crown Court across England and Wales. Sarah Sackman KC has witnessed the training for these new units, which includes specific modules on how judges and juries must address and ignore rape myths. The training focuses on directing juries to disregard irrelevant factors such as a victim's clothing, alcohol consumption, or failure to report immediately. Instead, the emphasis is placed strictly on the evidence presented by the complainant and whether clear consent was given for the sexual acts in question.

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Judge Condemns Victim-Blaming Stereotypes

Mr Justice Bennathan, the presiding judge in the Brand case, explicitly condemned the use of rape myths during the proceedings. He directed the jury that a woman's drinking habits, clothing, or silence do not negate her right to demand justice. The judge described Brand as a sexual predator who acted without consent and reminded the court that victims retain their rights regardless of their actions or appearance during the incident. This judicial intervention was praised by Sarah Sackman KC as an example of how courts should properly handle such sensitive and complex cases without legitimizing harmful stereotypes.

Addressing Industry Silence and NDAs

The minister also addressed the broader issue of non-disclosure agreements used by the entertainment industry to silence victims of sexual misconduct. She referenced allegations against David Walliams, a former colleague of Brand, who recently faced court orders attempting to suppress claims of historical sexual abuse. Sarah Sackman KC asserted that the government will not tolerate the abuse of legal processes to prevent victims from speaking out. She emphasized that tackling the culture of abuse against women and girls requires dismantling the culture of silence that often protects perpetrators and intimidates survivors into staying quiet.