Russell Brand sentenced at Southwark Crown Court for rape and sexual assault convictions

Russell Brand faces a jail sentence expected to exceed ten years after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. His wife Laura Gallacher arrived at Southwark Crown Court for the sentencing.

Russell Brand is being sentenced today at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz heyday.

The 51-year-old faces a jail sentence expected to exceed ten years, with reports suggesting he will be jailed for around ten years. His wife, Laura Gallacher, arrived at court this morning and gave supporters a thumbs up as she entered in a black Mercedes, accompanied by a friend. Laura Gallacher, 39, is the mother of Brand's three children and the daughter of Ryder Cup winning golfer Bernard Gallacher. She was at Southwark Crown Court to see him sentenced.

Also read Laura Brand Faces Family Concern After Russell Brand Sentencing

Brand Wife Laura Arrives At Court

Sources close to her family told The Mail on Sunday they are deeply concerned for her wellbeing, claiming she had been totally brainwashed by Brand into believing he was innocent. She was seen to hunch over in the public gallery last Thursday when Brand was told he faces an inevitable prison term. Brand was convicted last Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after just eight-and-a-half hours of jury deliberations.

He was cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. Brand displayed no emotion as the verdicts were read, other than to close his eyes when the guilty verdict on the rape charge was announced. He loudly replied yes My Lord when remanded into custody. Before entering the dock to hear the verdicts, Brand said I love you to his wife.

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The rape conviction relates to a 21-year-old fan Brand picked out of the crowd after one of his Hammersmith Apollo gigs in 2009. Brand, then 33, pushed the woman face down into a pillow on his enormous bed and removed his condom while raping her at his 2.3million Hampstead mansion, leaving her struggling to breathe. She was left bleeding from her anus.

Afterwards, Brand ordered her to clean up the mess you have made before switching on the TV to watch the science-fiction series Quantum Leap. The woman tried to clear up before being ushered out by a member of staff. A driver then handed her tissues as he took her home. She feared she had contracted HIV.

Jury Convicts Brand Of Multiple Charges

Jurors also convicted Brand of the 2009 rape and sexual assault of an MTV worker at a party in a Soho bar in 2004. They cleared him of orally raping her in a toilet afterwards. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. He was further convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a forced massage in 2009.

His victims came to court to reveal how Brand forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of first meeting, using his fame to determinedly pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women. Southwark Crown Court heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his birthright orgasm, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.

His barrister, Ian Winter KC, made a plea for Brand to be given bail over the weekend as an act of humanity so he could say goodbye to his children, but the judge refused over fears he would flee instead of returning to court. Judge Justice Joel Bennathan told Brand he will be given a significant prison sentence.

Brand has been held at HMP Wandsworth and is said to have been petrified and left cowering in his cell after three nights. Hundreds of fellow inmates are allegedly taunting him with an abusive chant they are said to be repeating over and over: There is a Brand new nonce on the wing. A Brand new nonce. Brand, you c--t, you ain't so f--king lairy now.

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He is expected to be moved to a prison specialising in male sex offenders, with HMP Littlehey, HMP Whatton and HMP Rye Hill among possible destinations. The Met has confirmed investigations are ongoing into two allegations of rape made against Brand. At pre-trial court hearings, it was revealed one of the complaints comes from a woman who dated Brand when he was 30 and she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

More Alleged Victims May Come Forward

More women are now expected to come forward, and the CPS is considering whether to bring further charges, including two alleged rapes, one involving a 16-year-old girl. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he expected more victims to come forward. In a video interview recorded on December 14, 2023 and obtained by Page Six, Brand told police he had countless sexual encounters, often with people he just met.

Reading a long written statement to officers with his lawyer by his side, he said: As I have repeatedly stated publicly, I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing. I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. The Mail has also discovered that Brand may have begun trying to move one of his biggest assets six weeks before his conviction.

Brand Transfers Oxfordshire Cottage Ownership

Land Registry documents suggest he has applied to transfer ownership of his 5million Oxfordshire cottage to his wife, Laura, 39. Brand, a born-again Christian who said he wore the full armour of God in court, has been told he will receive a lengthy sentence. His father, Ron Brand, was also at court to support his son. The sentencing comes just over three years after Brand was first exposed as a rapist and sexual predator.

In September 2023, an investigation by journalists from The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches published accusations from women who said they had been raped, sexually assaulted or emotionally abused by Brand. Even before his conviction, Brand's openly misogynistic and sexualised behaviour did not deter some of the Left's most prominent figures from associating with him. There are also troubling questions for the BBC, Channel 4 and MTV to answer.

Brand preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain's best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood film star. The Get Him to the Greek star will learn his fate today at Southwark Crown Court.