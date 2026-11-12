Russell Brand Sentencing: Georgina Baillie's Defense Letter Revealed

Georgina Baillie submitted a character reference for Russell Brand before his sentencing. The letter details their consensual past but failed to sway the judge's decision regarding his 10-year prison term.

Russell Brand received a 10-year and six-month prison sentence on Monday after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Prior to the sentencing hearing before Mr Justice Bennathan, Georgina Baillie submitted a character reference praising Brand as an individual who respected boundaries. The judge did not appear swayed by the plea for leniency presented in the letter.

Baillie Submits Character Reference

Georgina Baillie, the granddaughter of late actor Andrew Sachs, wrote a detailed statement describing her interactions with Brand. She stated that she and Brand met in 2006 and engaged in approximately 12 casual sexual encounters over one year. Baillie described Brand as a truthful person who never acted aggressively or coercively toward her.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Sexual Offenses

She explicitly noted that she never knew Brand to be dishonest in his dealings with her. Baillie characterized him as an unabashed womaniser who was always lovely to her and her friends. Her reference highlighted that Brand understood and respected her wishes during their time together. She regarded him as reliable and noted his quick wit and intelligence despite his ego.

The Sachsgate Scandal and Voicemails

Baillie's relationship with Brand became publicly notorious due to the 2008 Sachsgate scandal. Brand and his colleague Jonathan Ross made four voicemails to Baillie's grandfather, Andrew Sachs. The messages contained explicit details about Brand's sexual relationship with the 21-year-old Baillie at the time.

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These private messages were subsequently broadcast on Brand's BBC Radio 2 show. Baillie told the court that Brand later left her a voicemail suggesting she visit her grandfather's house to delete the message. The incident led to Brand being sacked from his radio position and caused significant distress to Baillie.

Baillie's Stance on Addiction and Rehab

Following the public exposure of their relationship, Baillie faced severe vilification in the press. She described being cast as an immoral witch and feeling trapped in Brand's sordid world. Despite the public scrutiny, Baillie stated that Brand paid for her to attend rehab to help battle her alcohol addiction.

Baillie acknowledged Brand's immaturity and large ego while defending his personal character toward her. She emphasized that she was never forced or coerced into any activity during their relationship. Her statement concluded by expressing a choice to support Brand based on the person she knew, despite the reasons she had not to.

Court Convictions and Legal Expert Reactions

A jury found Brand guilty of four offenses dating from 2004 to 2009 involving sexual contact without consent. Women testified that they were subjected to sexual contact they did not agree to. Brand claimed during his trial that celebrity friends and colleagues distanced themselves after the first accusations in 2023.

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Legal experts suggested that the 10-year and six-month sentence imposed by Mr Justice Bennathan was harsher than anticipated. Baillie's letter emerged after she previously told the Daily Mail that Brand was a seriously unwell sex addict. She had expressed a desire for him to right the wrongs he committed during that period.