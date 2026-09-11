Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and Six Months for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge condemned his casual, arrogant disregard of any woman's right to say no to you.

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday at Southwark Crown Court in London. The 51-year-old actor and comedian was convicted last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He had faced a maximum of up to life in prison. Judge Joel Bennathan handed down the sentence after blasting Brand for his casual, arrogant disregard of any woman's right to say no to you. Brand, who appeared emotionless in the dock, held a set of white rosary beads and ran them through his fingers while listening to victim impact statements. His wife Laura and other family members sat behind him.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Eight to Nine Years in Prison After Rape and Sexual Assault Conviction

Victims Describe Psychological Trauma

The first victim delivered a powerful statement detailing the profound psychological trauma inflicted by Brand. She described feeling like damaged goods and losing all self-respect after the assault at a party bar in London in 2004. She said she initially experienced shock and turmoil, becoming scared of giving off signals that might be misinterpreted by Brand. The woman recalled being physically sick whenever she saw Brand in the media parading as though he could get away with anything.

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She noted that he seemed celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women during the height of his fame. She explained the incident led her into relationships with toxic men because she lacked self-worth, stating she literally lost any love for herself for a long time. A second victim, who was anally raped by Brand at his home in 2009, described never-ending fear and physical pain she carries every day.

Her lawyer read a statement on her behalf, emphasizing the relentless nature of the trauma she has endured. This testimony highlighted the long-term emotional damage that such violent acts leave on survivors. A third victim, assaulted by Brand in 2005 in a very public place in front of other people, wrote that the comedian seemed to have moved on and forgotten the violence.

Assault Impaired Work Relationships

She detailed how the assault seriously affected her relationships with colleagues and impaired her ability to work effectively. She stated she had been advised to undergo therapy for the serious anxiety she suffered in the aftermath. Brand was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Brand remains under investigation for two more rape accusations, including one involving an accuser who was allegedly 16 when she dated the 30-year-old Brand. The initial allegations came to light through a bombshell exposé published by the Sunday Times in 2023. Following the conviction, police released a Dec. 14, 2023, interview with Brand, showing him reading from a prepared statement in which he insisted all the sex he had was consensual.

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Brand Insists Sex Was Consensual

I lead a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing, Brand said. I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. In a Jan. 17, 2024 interview, Brand again reading from a paper, said all of the claims were invented or reimagined and blamed a documentary containing anonymous allegations for sparking a smear campaign against him.

Prosecutors said Brand was a predator who used his fame to sleep with women and didn't care if they consented or not. But lawyers for the Get Him to the Greek star blamed the 2023 documentary for sparking a wave of false accusations against him. Defense attorney Winter told the jury to separate the fact that Brand didn't treat women well from the alleged crimes. It is not criminal to treat women unkindly before, during or after sex, Winter said.

Defense Argues Rudeness Not Criminal

It is not, I am afraid, criminal to be disrespectful or rude or to act like a crazy idiot. Brand had an immense amount of sex and none of it was unlawful, the defense attorney said. Brand, who was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2011, had pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was taken into custody following his conviction since Bennathan said he would be hitting him with significant time.

The judge previously informed Brand that he would receive a significant prison sentence, a prediction confirmed by his denial of bail and subsequent custody since November 5. The case highlights the serious consequences of sexual violence and the enduring impact on survivors decades after the events occurred.