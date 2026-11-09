Russell Brand sentenced to more than 10 years for rape, sexual assault

Russell Brand, the disgraced British comedian and actor who frequently boasted about his sexual exploits over the years as part of his polarizing public persona, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping a fan and assaulting three women during his showbiz career.

London — Disgraced British comedian and actor Russell Brand was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping a fan and assaulting three women during his showbiz career.

Judge Joel Bennathan opened his sentencing remarks by saying that Brand, now 51, had “become a sexual predator” as he rose to fame two decades ago.

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“You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic,” the judge said. “You had also become a sexual predator. ” Brand, who frequently boasted about his sexual exploits over the years as part of his polarizing public persona, did not show any emotion as his sentence was delivered, according to Britain’s Press Association news agency. He told his wife Laura Gallacher “we’ll be OK,” and the couple had a brief conversation before he was taken away.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women, on November 5, 2026. The father of three was convicted by a jury in a London court last week of raping a 21-year-old woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women as he rose to fame in the 2000s.

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He was acquitted of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The allegations and charges against Brand stemmed from 1999 and the following decade when he went from an unknown stand-up comic and underground presenter to one of the most recognizable faces on British television.

Detectives started looking into the former star after several women came forward with allegations following a 2023 investigation from three British media outlets: The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4, in which, he was accused of sexual abuse by several women, who were different from the six accusers at his trial. Brand has also denied any wrongdoing regarding those allegations.

During the four-week trial, Brand acknowledged being a highly promiscuous man who enjoyed sex but insisted that encounters had been consensual. The prosecution argued brand was ruthless and calculating in his relentless pursuit of a personal goal to bed 5,000 women. Brand is a ‘predator who has no remorse,’ victim says Brand returned to London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday, having spent the last four nights at HMP Wandsworth in southwest London.

Earlier Monday, the judge heard arguments from both sides and victim impact statements before handing down the sentence. Brand held a crucifix in his hands and appeared to be praying as he heard the impact of his actions on his four victims. The woman who was sexually assaulted at a central London bar in 2004 delivered her statement in court shielded by a protective curtain. She spoke of her “complete shock and turmoil” following the encounter.

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“For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke,” she said. “There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around think he can get away with anything.

” She added, “The last three years have been a massive strain on myself and my family navigating this whole procedure, the fear and anticipation of the trial has taken a huge toll on my mental and physical health. ” In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones, the woman who was raped in 2009 after the pair met at one of his shows in West London said she turned to alcohol “to block out my feelings and memories.

” Another woman who was sexually assaulted by Brand at her workplace in 2005 wrote in a statement also read out in court that the comedian was “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behavior has impacted my life. ” The final victim, who worked at Channel 4 in 2009 when the incident occurred, said she fears the sexual assault will “haunt me every day” and “I worry that there will be repercussions for telling the truth. ” This is a developing story and will be updated.