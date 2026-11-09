Russell Brand Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Rape, Sexual Assault

During a hearing on Monday at London's Southwark Crown Court, the Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

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Brand, 51, was convicted last week of anally raping a woman in 2009. He was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, including grabbing the breasts of an ex-MTV staffer in 2004 and putting his head in the groin of a former Channel 4 employee in 2009. Brand will serve nine years in prison for the rape conviction and 18 months in prison for the three sexual assault convictions.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Eight to Nine Years in Prison After Rape and Sexual Assault Conviction

He will be eligible to be released “on license” after serving two-thirds, or around seven years, of the sentence. In sentencing remarks following the four-week trial, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator,” and said his fame protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 andBennathan pointed to Brand’s “staggering arrogance” in his treatment of women, and he admonished his associates for indulging his “dreadful behavior.

” The remarks were broadcast live on Sky News on a 10-second time delay. He paid tribute to the “determination and bravery” of the women who made complaints about Brand.

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“Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say ‘no’ and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent,” Bennathan said. : “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the sex itself. ” He was cleared of three charges: Raping a woman in 1999, attempted indecent assault in 2001, and orally raping a woman in 2004.

Ian Winter, Brand’s barrister, had earlier pleaded for leniency in the sentencing. Winter said his client was of “good character” and that a long prison term would be a source of “catastrophic devastation to his family. ” Brand spent the weekend in Wandsworth prison after being remanded in custody last week because he was denied bail.

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan said Brand was a man of “considerable resources” and there were “substantial grounds to fear he might in the end not feel able to come along and face his sentence. ” A prison van delivered Brand to Southwark Crown Court on Monday, a marked change from his previous arrivals during the four-week trial, when he emerged from a blacked-out private car in sunglasses and buttoned-down shirts.

Earlier on Monday morning, Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, arrived in court. She gave evidence during the trial, describing her husband as “amazingly attentive” and “kind,” telling jurors: “I love him very much. ”Brand’s supporters also stood outside court, holding a banner that said: “Russell Brand, we stand with you. Christ was crucified for telling the truth.

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Russell is the truth. ”after meeting him on the fringes of the Labour Party Conference in 1999. C1 invited Brand back to her hotel room and alleged that he pushed her onto the bed and raped her. Brand, who was not famous in 1999, argued that the encounter was consensual.to attempted indecent assault because there was “insufficient evidence” to support the original count.

Brand’s defense was that he did not recall the incident, but denied that he attempted any non-consensual assault.within minutes of their first meeting in 2004 while attending the birthday party of a TV producer at London’s Nordic Bar. Brand denied sexually assaulting Complainant 3, who worked at MTV at the time.of the Nordic Bar. The woman claimed that Brand climbed onto the toilet seat, exposed himself, forced his penis in her mouth, and ejaculated.

In his defense, Brand argued that Complainant 3 willingly accompanied him to the toilet, where they had a “kiss and a cuddle. ” He denied orally raping the woman.in 2004 or 2005. She claimed that Brand “grabbed” her, pushed her up against a wall, and kissed her “sloppily and aggressively. ” Brand denied the incident.at his London home in 2009 days after meeting him backstage at his stand-up show, where she gave him consensual oral sex.

Complainant 5 said they had consensual vaginal sex at his home,efore alleging that Brand turned her on all fours and unexpectedly penetrated her anally, removing his condom. Brand said the anal intercourse was consensual. Complainant 6 alleged that Brand demanded a massage and put his head into the area of her genitals‘Heated Rivalry’ Hat Trick: Hit Series Filming Season 2, Season 3 And A Movie