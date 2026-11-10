Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and Six Months for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in London after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault counts.

Russell Brand, the actor and comedian, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, November 9, after a London court jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Brand appeared in person at the court in London for the sentencing. The case has drawn wide attention because it follows a series of allegations made by multiple women against the comedian ahead of his 2026 trial.

The sentence came after a trial on seven sexual offense charges, all of which Brand had denied. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. The jury found him guilty on four of the seven counts, and the court's ruling set the length of his custodial term.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Eight to Nine Years in Prison After Rape and Sexual Assault Conviction

Russell Brand Sentence Covers Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and a judge ruled that he would serve 10 years and six months in prison. The verdict on four counts marks the conclusion of the criminal proceedings tied to the allegations that first became public in the United Kingdom press.

The allegations were first reported in September 2023, when The Times, a U.K. newspaper, published an article in which four women said they had been sexually assaulted by Brand between the years 2006 and 2013. The reporting also included claims of emotional abuse, which the women described as part of their experiences with the comedian.

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Accuser Describes Backstage Experiences in Comedy

A woman named Long, aged 44, described a personal experience with Russell Brand in an interview published after the sentencing. She said that backstage, Brand would bite her face, and when she told him she did not like it, he would chase her around. She said it took considerable effort for him to stop.

Long also reflected on the wider culture of the comedy world, which she said she witnessed during her early career. She argued that the culture was designed to tokenize and sexualize women, allowing only young, naive women to take part for a short time while encouraging a blokey camaraderie that included rape jokes and jokes about brutalizing women. She said that culture was toxic in the period of her early 20s.

Long expressed hope that the case would mark a turning point for the entertainment industry. She said that she was directing a message to other misogynists in comedy, and that she hoped they would never sleep again. She also said that looking back, she now recognizes the experience as a physical assault.

Ron Brand Responds and Police Investigation Continues

Ron Brand, the father of Russell Brand, spoke out about his son's prison sentence shortly after the judge's ruling. When a reporter asked him whether he had a message for the victims, he responded by questioning who the victim was and whether he was referring to his son Russell.

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The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the suspect had previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations. The force also said that files had been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants, and that detectives remained in close contact with prosecutors while enquiries and further investigative work continued. Anyone wishing to speak to detectives or make a report was directed to the investigation team by email at CSOU@met.police.uk.