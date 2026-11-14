Russell Brand Sentenced for Rape and Sexual Assault

British comedian Russell Brand received a prison sentence after being convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against four women. Former partners spoke out in support of the victims following the verdict.

Russell Brand received a prison sentence for rape and sexual assault after a court found him guilty of multiple charges involving four women. The British comedian, now 51, was convicted for offenses that allegedly occurred between the years 2004 and 2009. The verdict marks the end of a high-profile legal battle that has drawn significant media attention and public discourse regarding celebrity accountability.

Details of the Conviction and Court Verdict

Brand was found guilty on three of the seven total counts against him during the trial proceedings. The charges included one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. During the verdict announcement, Brand mouthed the words "I'm good, I'm good" to his legal team in the courtroom. The specific incidents cited in the trial involved alleged abuse that took place over a five-year period at the beginning of his rise to fame in the entertainment industry.

Also read Russell Brand Sentencing Sparks Call for UK Court Reform on Rape Myths

Statements from Ex-Partner Katy Perry

Brand took to his podcast to discuss the end of his marriage to singer Katy Perry just one day before news broke that he had been charged with rape and sexual assault. Perry, now 51, had previously described their relationship dynamics as hurtful and controlling. She recalled that the atmosphere on tour was difficult because Brand did not like the situation of her being the boss. She stated that this controlling behavior was upsetting and contradicted her initial belief that a partner would be fully accepting of her ambition and career.

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Allegations from Jemima Goldsmith

Russell Brand's ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith, who is now 52, publicly stated her support for all of Brand's victims. She wrote via X on Monday, November 9, that she is in awe of the courageous women who testified during the trial. Goldsmith claimed she dated Brand for roughly a year around 2014 and experienced violence, coercive control, and abuse herself. She alleged she was once forced to contact police to have him removed from her home during an incident of violence.

Police Investigation and Future Steps

The Met Police continue to investigate further allegations of rape made by two other women who have come forward. A Met Police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing and that the suspect had previously been interviewed under caution in connection with these additional allegations. Any individual wishing to speak to detectives or make a report is asked to contact the investigation team by email at CSOU@met.police.uk. The investigation team is actively seeking information to ensure justice is done for all involved parties.