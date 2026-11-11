Russell Brand found guilty of one rape and three sexual assault counts. Kelly defends Brand calling verdict outrage while court details consequences of 2009 offenses.

Russell Brand has been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a London jury following an eight-hour deliberation period. The verdict arrived on November 5 for allegations involving incidents that took place between 1999 and 2009. Brand was found not guilty of two additional counts of rape and one count of indecent assault. This legal outcome marks the end of a significant criminal trial that drew intense public attention and scrutiny from celebrity observers.

Legal Outcome And Jury Deliberations

A jury in London determined that Russell Brand was guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The court cleared Brand of two separate counts of rape and one count of indecent assault. The convictions stem from complaints involving six women and events occurring between 1999 and 2009. The legal process began with initial charges laid by the London Metropolitan Police in April 2025. These early charges included one count of rape, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecent assault related to events between 1999 and 2005.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison Following Resurfaced Hong Kong Video Evidence

Kelly Osbourne Condemns The Verdict

Kelly Osbourne publicly expressed her disapproval of the trial outcome during a broadcast on SiriusXM. On November 9, the fifty-five-year-old host called the verdict an outrage on her eponymous radio show. She stated that she does not believe the charges were valid. Osbourne argued that jury conclusions do not automatically equate to factual truth. She claimed the media and legal system treated Russell Brand like a prolific sexual predator.

Osbourne referenced the extensive media coverage surrounding the verdict and sentencing. She suggested that the intensity of the treatment Brand received was disproportionate. Her comments highlighted a sharp divide in public opinion regarding the case. Many viewers and listeners noted her strong defense of the comedian against the legal findings.

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Brand's Defense And Admission Of Fault

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges throughout the trial. He did not deny that some encounters occurred. However, he maintained that every act was consensual. Brand admitted to having a sexy addiction and a disregard for social conventions of sexual protocol. He described his past behavior as mindlessness and sin. He prayed for healing for anyone he harmed in his years of indiscretion.

Brand also sought for the absolute truth of his character to be revealed. In a video statement released in April 2025, he denied all allegations. He claimed he was receiving egregious attacks from the media. He stated he was grateful for the opportunity to fight the allegations in court. In May 2025, he formally entered a not guilty plea to all five initial charges. Additional charges arrived in December 2025, which he also denied.

Judge Remarks And Future Implications

A London court issued a ruling in November 2026 finding Brand guilty. The judge noted that Brand brought the situation upon himself. He criticized Brand for acting with casual and arrogant disregard for women. The judge acknowledged that Brand has three children with his wife. He described the outcome as a sad loss for Brand's family. However, he emphasized that the comedian's actions led to this result.

Brand's legal team argued that he is a fundamentally different person now. They described the rape conviction involving a 2009 incident as a momentary total failure. The lawyer Winter made this statement during the proceedings. The legal team aimed to show rehabilitation and change. The court must now determine the appropriate sentencing phase following the guilty verdicts.

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Timeline Of Charges And Responses

The legal timeline began with police charges in April 2025. Brand immediately denied the allegations in a public video response. He cited media harassment alongside the legal accusations. More charges were served in December 2025 involving three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. These additions covered events between 1999 and 2009. Brand pleaded not guilty to these additional charges as well. The trial proceeded despite the expanded scope of allegations.

The final verdict came after the jury listened to eight hours of deliberation. They convicted Brand of one rape count and three sexual assault counts. He was cleared of the remaining three counts. The case highlights the complex nature of historical sexual assault claims. Public figures often face intense media scrutiny during such trials. Kelly Osbourne's comments on SiriusXM underscore the polarized reactions to the outcome.