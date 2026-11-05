Russell Brand Sentenced After Court Conviction

Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. Laura Gallacher supported him during the verdict. Read the full details of the sentencing.

Russell Brand was convicted at Southwark Crown Court of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The disgraced comedian received the verdict alongside his wife, Laura Gallacher, who remained seated in the public gallery throughout the proceedings.

Verdicts Delivered At Southwark Crown Court

Jurors deliberated for eight and a half hours before delivering their findings. The jury convicted Russell Brand of raping a twenty-one-year-old fan after he met her following a concert at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a forced massage in 2009. Additionally, the jury convicted him of sexual assault against a Capital Radio worker after an encounter in a corridor in 2005. The court found Brand not guilty of orally raping an MTV worker at a Soho bar party in 2004, though they did convict him of groping her. He was also cleared of two other counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty of Sexual Offenses at Southwark Crown Court

Brand And Gallacher Courtroom Dynamics

Laura Gallacher, who is the daughter of former golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, sat crying during the announcement. Before the jury spoke, Russell Brand looked at his wife and stated, Laura, I love you. The couple married in 2017 near Henley-on-Thames with guests including Noel Gallagher and Jonathan Ross. Laura, who is thirty-nine, is known as a mummy blogger and wrote the book The Joy Journal For Magical Everyday Play. She had set aside her naturally reclusive nature to support her husband during this legal process. They have three children together and previously moved to the United States three years ago before returning to Britain.

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Christian Faith And Sunday Service Podcast

The couple had recently launched a Christian YouTube show called Sunday Service five months prior to the trial. They have six point six two million subscribers on their channel. Before the trial began, the pair appeared on their podcast to address the upcoming proceedings. Russell Brand told viewers they were in the UK for a vacation but added that the Lord has brought them here. Laura admitted she was nervous about the media attention and seeing photographers outside the court. Russell Brand mentioned he was happy to be in the place where Jesus found him, referring to his baptism in the River Thames. They encouraged their audience to pray for them and promised to continue their podcast work during the difficult time.

Impact And Future Plans For Russell Brand

The conviction marks a significant legal outcome for Russell Brand after multiple allegations were heard over several years. He was cleared of some charges but the guilty verdicts on the remaining counts stand. Laura Gallacher stated that their aim is to carry on doing Sunday Service and find a connection with God. They previously met when Laura was eighteen and studying art, as she shared an agent with her sister. After a brief relationship in their youth, they reunited eleven years ago when Laura was recovering from a breakdown. The couple grew up in Wentworth, Surrey, on a private estate widely regarded as one of Britain most exclusive locations. The immediate next steps involve the sentencing phase following the jury decisions.