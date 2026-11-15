Russell Brand Sends Message From Prison While Laura Gallacher Hosts Sunday Service

Laura Gallacher continues the Sunday Service broadcast as Russell Brand sends a message from HMP Littlehey, denying the rape convictions that led to his 10 and a half year sentence.

Russell Brand has delivered a public declaration of his innocence from behind bars, directly contradicting the verdict of a jury that convicted him of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The disgraced comedian and media personality, who is currently serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence, utilized a new channel of communication to address his supporters while his wife, Laura Gallacher, took over the stewardship of their joint digital community. This development marks the first week of his incarceration since the conclusion of his highly publicized trial.

Laura Gallacher Leads Sunday Service Broadcast

Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, continued the couple's Sunday Service YouTube broadcast from the conservatory of their home in Henley-on-Thames. Acting on specific requests from her husband, she read Bible passages and shared a pre-recorded message from Brand to the congregation. She stated that while the format of their ministry would change, the core ambitions and trust in divine plan remained identical. Gallacher acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation but expressed gratitude for the continued support of their community members.

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During the episode, Gallacher relayed Brand's direct assertion that he is not guilty of the offenses for which he was jailed. She described the situation as strange and emphasized that the convict is maintaining his stance on innocence despite the legal outcome. The broadcast served as a continuation of the Sunday Service community, a project that was a central part of both of their lives prior to his imprisonment. Gallacher noted that she feels the prayers of the viewers and confirmed that Brand is keeping well and continues to pray.

Transfer to HMP Littlehey and Prison Conditions

Brand was transferred from the Category B HMP Wandsworth in south-west London to the Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. The move occurred in a secret operation on a Friday, marking his relocation from the initial holding facility where he spent time in solitary confinement. HMP Littlehey is identified as the largest sex offenders' prison in Europe, a classification that has drawn significant attention due to Brand's high-profile status. Authorities reportedly considered transferring him to HMP Wakefield, known as Monster Mansion, but deemed the facility too dangerous due to previous murders of high-profile inmates.

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In his pre-recorded message, Brand described the new facility with specific details, noting that the name Littlehey stands for small and hey. He commented on the character of the staff, describing them as strong, kind, and dedicated. He also reflected on the company of his fellow inmates, stating that he is in no position to judge anyone else. Brand emphasized a message of universal forgiveness and love, suggesting that all individuals, regardless of their crimes, are people that Christ died to save. He urged the viewers to pray for and forgive one another as God forgives.

Comments on Trial Coverage and Personal Relationships

Brand briefly addressed the media coverage of his trial, noting that he does not typically follow the news but had seen supportive segments. He criticized the mainstream media for treating the legal proceedings like a football match, implying a lack of seriousness in their reporting. The comedian also shared a humorous anecdote about his marriage, joking that his wife's habit of using a screen lock on her phone prevented them from viewing content in landscape mode. He claimed that this minor inconvenience was the only pressure his actions had placed on their marriage, a statement he delivered with a declaration of being a nice guy.

As Brand begins his tenure in the sex offenders' prison, he faces not only his current sentence but also fresh allegations of sexual offenses. The transfer to HMP Littlehey places him in an environment dedicated to male sex offenders, where activities such as yoga, choir, and origami classes are available. The situation remains fluid as the legal and personal ramifications of his conviction continue to unfold for the family and their wide-reaching digital audience.