Russell Brand is selling apparel on his wellness website Reborn featuring slogans such as Free Russell and Stand with Russell against injustice, after being sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. His wife read a message from prison in which he maintained he is not guilty. Google said it is investigating a related YouTube video and suspended Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023.

It is unclear how long the items have been available for purchase on Reborn, however the earliest reviews on the varying products date to Nov. 16 .

Brand recently received backlash for sharing aGoogle Says It's Investigating Russell Brand YouTube Video Where He Said He's "Not Guilty" in Message From PrisonOver 400 U.K. Industry Figures Demand End to "Culture of Open Secrets" After Russell Brand Trial “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today,” the actor’s wife said at the start of the video, before looking to a notebook to read her husband’s message.

Also read Russell Brand Releases Prison Message via Wife Laura Brand

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. ”to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The trial lasted four weeks at Southwark Crown Court, with theon one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault . The actor has three items featuring “Free Russell” available for purchase on the website for Reborn, his wellness business.

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Every item is available for $34.99; a shirt with the words “Free“; a hat with the same text; and another shirt that reads “Free Russell” with an image of himself. Upon visiting the Reborn website, images of the merch are displayed on its homepage with text that reads, “Stand with Russell against injustice” and “silenced for speaking out.

” After clicking on the “Free Russell” section of the site, the items are labeled as “fundraiser apparel,” with a descriptor that additionally reads, “Silenced for speaking out against injustuce and corruption. ”it was “aware of the new content and our teams are investigating,” adding, “We suspended Russell Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then.

” BBC News also reported that Google declined a request from the Ministry of Justice to remove the video, saying none of its rules had been broken.

“Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims,” Norris wrote on X. “This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules. ”Google Says It’s Investigating Russell Brand YouTube Video Where He Said He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison