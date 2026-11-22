Following a week of controversy, Russell Brand’s wife promised to no longer share her husband’s statements from prison.

Laura Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after attending Russell Brand's sentencing hearing in London, United Kingdom on November 09, 2026. In the latest episode in the couple’s Sunday Service series — now hosted solely by Laura Brand, with some prerecorded footage of her now-imprisoned husband — Laura told viewers, “Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention and, now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant staff at HMP Littlehey , I will absolutely honor that.

” In the video posted last Sunday following Russell’s conviction and sentencing, Laura read a message to listeners from Russell where he reiterated, “I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. ” That communique sparked a firestorm in the U.K., where “prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

Also read Russell Brand Admits Failed Marriage To Katy Perry Amid Rape Conviction And Wife's Devotion

The Prison Service of England and Wales requested that the Google-owned YouTube take down the video, saying Brand’s message was “distressing for victims. ” However, Google, stating that — while hurtful for the victims — Brand’s video didn’t violate any of the platform’s rules. Princess of Wales Reflects on Cancer Battle in 'Heal' Documentary Special, Laura Brand visited her husband this week at HMP Littlehey, where she also met with prison officials.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what was discussed, but on Sunday Laura said she would refrain from spreading future messages from Russell, instead continuing “to be proud to be a wife, and a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media’s image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny. ”to over 10 years in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

On Saturday, his wellness brand Reborn started selling shirts with the message “Free Russell” on them. Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction