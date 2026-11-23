The video, in which Russell Brand proclaims his innocence, has not been taken down by YouTube despite requests from the U.K. government and widespread public outcry.

has vowed to “honor” prison rules after she came under fire for releasing a message for Brand via his YouTube channel.for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, the disgraced star told an online audience through his spouse: “I am not guilty the offenses I have been jailed for.

” The video immediately drew criticism from the British public and U.K. government ministers who voiced concern for the welfare of Brand’s victims.

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“Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims,” said the country’s Justice Secretary Alex Norris at the time. “This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules. ”Catholic Girls' School Thriller 'On Top of the Cliff' Wins Top Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Award Prime Minister Andy Burnham implored social media companies to “show some decency and take these videos down.

” Officials sought to remove the video from Brand’s YouTube channel, with Google — the owner of the video platform — saying it was “aware of the new content and our teams are investigating. ” It added: “We suspended Russell Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then.

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” But the BBC reported last week that Google had declined a request from the Ministry of Justice to remove the video, saying none of its rules had been broken. At the time of publication,Some outlets have speculated that Brand could face disciplinary action for the message, such as restrictions on phone calls, visitations, or other privilege losses.

On Sunday, Brand’s wife — who told the court during his six-week trial that he was a “caring and kind, wonderful father” — posted a new video to Sunday Service, saying: “Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention. Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey , I will absolutely honor that. ”calling for his freedom while he’s behind bars.

The earliest reviews of the various products date to Nov. 16 . The 51-year-old Brand was convicted earlier this month in a landmark trial that rocked the country and prompted widespread discourse on the sinister “or attempted to assault them — including one woman who says the encounter occurred when he was with his now-wife, Laura.

One woman who alleges she was raped by Brand when she was 16, but who was not among the trial’s complainants, described his message from prison as “upsetting” and “really shocking. ”) has turned to Christianity and used his channel to proclaim those newfound beliefs.

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“The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe,'” Laura Brand continued in the initial statement from her husband.

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. ”calling on leaders at studios, broadcasters and unions to end the culture of silence and secrecy that the signatories say allowed Brand’s abuse to go unchecked.

Google Says It’s Investigating Russell Brand YouTube Video Where He Said He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison