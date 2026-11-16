Russell Brand's Wife Speaks Out After Comedian's Rape Conviction: 'He's Okay and He's Praying'

Russell Brand's wife Laura Brand spoke out following the comedian's conviction for rape, saying 'he's okay and he's praying.'

Sunday Service With the Brands“I’m here to continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday service community, something very very close to mine and Russell’s hearts,” Laura said on the podcast.

“It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same and we trust God and we trust his plan and we trust everything he’s doing right now, even though it’s painful. And, obviously, it will take some getting used to for me to sit here and not even have my companion and my person with me. ” She explained that she wants to continue the podcast while Brand is serving his prison sentence.

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“Although Russell is not here now at this moment, the Holy Spirit is moving and the Holy Spirit cannot be restrained,” she said. “I’m speaking to Russell. He’s okay and he’s praying. Unsurprisingly, he’s praying.

And we decided for me to continue. ” of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Nov. 5 following a trial in London. He was found not guilty on two additional counts of rape, as well as one count of attempted indecent assault. The allegations against him were tied to claims made by six women between 1999 and 2009.

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The actor and comedian washave come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand. The new allegations against Brand span from 2005 to 2015, six years after the most recent incident covered in his rape and sexual assault trial, which had accusations from 2004 to 2009.

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