Laura Brand said she plans to continue hosting a weekly podcast series and remains “proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family.”

addressed the controversy surrounding a statement she shared from her incarcerated husband declaring his innocence, just weeks after a London court sentenced him to“Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention,” Laura Brand said.

“And now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that,” she told her audience in the latest episode titled “A prayer from the deep. ”of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The British actor and comedian, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for his crimes.

Also read Russell Brand’s wife, Laura, addresses prison message scandal: ‘I understand’ the rules

Laura Brand, 39, began last week’s episode by telling viewers that her husband had asked her to read a statement from him.

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support,” she began. “As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. ” In the statement, Russell Brand said the prison staff are “strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. ” “And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

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I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us,” his statement said. He ended by thanking his wife and family for their prayers.

His comments, from behind bars, drew intense criticism in the British media and sparked an investigation by British authorities into whether Russell Brand had broken prison rules that ban inmates from making statements that can cause distress to victims, “Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress ​to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” the spokesperson said. Disciplinary action would be taken if the actor did break the rules, the spokesperson added.

The lengthy prison term completes a stunning fall from grace for Brand, who found fame on both sides of the Atlantic chronicling his promiscuity and battles with addiction. At the height of his fame, Brand featured in Hollywood movies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek. ” He briefly wed singer Katy Perry in a lavish ceremony in India in 2010. The couple divorced in 2012.

Laura Brand said she plans to continue hosting the weekly series and remains “proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media’s image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny. ”