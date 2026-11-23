Laura Brand announced she will adhere to prison guidelines and stop transmitting messages from her husband Russell Brand after a recent video reading drew government criticism and calls for social media removal.

Russell Brand’s Wife Says She Will No Longer Pass on Prison Messages From Him ‘Now That I Understand the Parameters’, has vowed to “absolutely honor” the rules in place at the prison where the comedian is being held, and not pass on further messages from her husband.channel “ Sunday Service” that included a statement from her husband in prison, where he is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and sexual assaults.

Laura Brand had read out the message, in which he said he was “not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,” from inside the prison, HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

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'Hunger Games' Costume Designer Teams With Depop on Vintage Fashion Collection, Including Edits for Effie and HaymitchIn response, the U.K. government pointed out that inmates are prohibited from making statements that are likely to cause distress to their victims and have said Brand’s message was being investigated. It attempted to persuade YouTube to take down the video, but this request was refused by its owner Google.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham called on social media companies to “show some decency and take these videos down. ” On Sunday, during this week’s episode of “Sunday Service,” Laura Brand said, “Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention. Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that.

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