Russell Brand’s wife Laura reacts to disgraced actor’s sentencing after rape conviction

Laura was in the UK courtroom when her husband was sentenced to over 10 years in prison on Monday.

Russell Brand’s wife, Laura, told the disgraced comedian, “I love you, I’ll be OK,” in the courtroom after he wasLaura, who supported her husband during his trial, was sitting with two female friends behind Brand, 51, when the judgeShe was reportedly “shaking a little” and deeply breathing and muttering “it’s OK, it’s OK” as she was led out of the courtroom by her friends.

During the court session, the judge called Brand a “sexual predator” and noted he “committed sexual offenses against a number of women over a five-year period,” before summarizing all the allegations against Brand. Laura looked at the floor as the judge gave his remarks, occasionally glancing towards Brand in the dock, per the BBC.and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and a count of attempted indecent assault.

Also read Laura Brand's Courtroom Wardrobe Signals Unity Amidst Russell Brand Conviction

Earlier during Monday’s court session, Brand was seen mouthing “I love you” and “Are you ok? ” to his wife. Ian Winter KC, who is leading Brand’s defense team, asked the judge for leniency for the disgraced comedian, insisting he’s “a fundamentally different person now. ” The defense argued that Laura and the couple’s three children are “innocent” and should be taken into account in the sentencing.

Winter also claimed Laura was feeling “total devastation” over her husband’s conviction, and that “words are completely inadequate” to describe what she is going through. Additionally, Winter said Brand and Laura had not yet found a way to explain the situation to their 10-year-old child. The Sun reported that Brand was “petrified” during his first night at Wandsworth after receiving a “humiliating” strip search, a “first-night pack” of toiletries and food.

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“I don’t like things where it’s like, you might have to go to prison,” he said on the pair’sAt the end of the episode, Brand and Laura prayed to God “for peace and love and for all the participants in this trial or any trial. ” If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.

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