Russell Brand’s Wife Has Spoken Out After He Was Sentenced To 10.5 Years In Prison — Here’s What She Said

She also read a message from her husband, who is currently incarcerated at a UK prison.

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.religious rebrand — and Laura was a part of this, too.

Earlier this year, the couple began releasing a weekly YouTube podcast called" may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same," she said, adding that they trust"everything doing right now, even though it’s painful.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

"" will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion — my person with me. ""Although Russell is not here now at this moment, the Holy Spirit is moving and the Holy Spirit cannot be restrained," she continued. "I’m speaking to Russell. He’s OK, and he’s praying, unsurprisingly — he’s praying, and we decided for me to continue.

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"in Cambridgeshire, England, which houses men convicted of sexual offenses. He said he was not guilty of the offenses he had been jailed for and urged people to support his"treasured wife and family.

"at 1-800-656-HOPE , which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center