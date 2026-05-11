Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Three Sexual Assaults at Southwark Crown Court

A London jury convicted Russell Brand of rape and three sexual assaults, while a former partner urged him to admit his mistakes as he awaits sentencing.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a month-long trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor closed his eyes as the verdicts were delivered on Thursday. Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand he faces a significant prison term when he is sentenced on Monday. The jury convicted Brand of raping a 21-year-old fan he picked out of the crowd after one of his Hammersmith Apollo gigs in 2009.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sex assault

Brand, then 33, pushed the woman face down into a pillow on his enormous bed and removed his condom while raping her at his £2.3 million Hampstead mansion. She was left struggling to breathe and bleeding from her anus. After the attack, the woman said Brand ordered her to clean up the mess you have made before switching on the TV to watch the science-fiction series Quantum Leap.

She tried to clear up before being ushered out by a member of staff. A driver then handed her tissues as he took her home. Fearing she had contracted HIV, she underwent tests, which came back negative. The jury also cleared Brand of two further counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

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He had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following the verdict, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two other women, including a woman who said she was 16 when dating a 30-year-old Brand, had come forward with allegations of rape. The Crown Prosecution Service is seeking to bring further charges. Det.

Police Chief Denounces Russell Brand

Supt. Andy Furphy with the Metropolitan Police said outside the courthouse: Today's verdict sends a clear message that no one is above the law, regardless of their fame, wealth, influence or public profile. The women whose testimonies were heard at Brand's trial were encouraged to come forward after seeing a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times and Sunday Times published in 2023.

The reporting included allegations of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 from a number of women. At no point throughout the month-long trial did Brand admit to any of the charges. Following the verdict, Brand's lawyer confronted a journalist outside court. I hope you are pleased with yourself, the lawyer said to the Sunday Times employee.

Well, it wasn't... You f-ked it, the criminal specialist responded, sarcastically adding, Congratulations, before storming off. Brand's former partner Georgina Baillie, who was at the centre of the Sachsgate scandal, said the comedian needs to tell the truth. Ms Baillie had an on-off relationship with Brand in the early 2000s.

Georgina Baillie Condemns Russell Brand

She agreed to a request from his legal team to write a statement supporting his defence. After allegations emerged three years ago against Brand, she said she did not view him as a rapist. But after he was found guilty, Ms Baillie said Brand must admit his mistakes. Ms Baillie told 5 News: The most important thing is to admit your mistakes and correct them as much as you can.

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She credits Brand with saving my life because he paid for her to go to rehab in 2018 as an amends for the Sachsgate scandal. In 2008, Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left a vile message on Andrew Sachs's answering machine about Brand sleeping with his granddaughter, then broadcast it to millions of radio listeners. Ross blurted out: He f---ed your granddaughter, prompting a furious backlash including from then Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Ms Baillie said she believes she would be dead if Brand had not funded her rehabilitation in 2018. She said: I will be honest, if I did not go to rehab, then I would probably be dead. So I owe my life to him for that.

Former Partner Struggles With Verdict

Struggling to square the Brand revealed in court with the man she thought she knew, Ms Baillie said: It is really hard to let go of the need for someone to be on that pedestal in your memory. Recalling the moment she first heard of the allegations, Ms Baillie said: I just found it really, really tricky to associate him with any form of aggression toward a girl, because he worshipped girls.

Any woman who has been abused in any way deserves some listening time. He really ought to do the right thing, which is, as an addict in recovery, make your amends. Ms Baillie has previously spoken of being a survivor of sexual abuse herself, and also struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol. She said: I am really sad that he has been found guilty because I really thought that I had a better judge of character than this.

But I am open-minded enough to know that I can be wrong. I am okay with being wrong. I feel a lot of sympathy for the accusers and the victims if they have been proven. I really hope that they can find some healing.

Brand is facing years in jail after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others to feed his voracious and violent lust. Judge Bennathan said Brand is facing a significant prison term when he is sentenced on Monday. Brand appeared in court with his wife Laura Gallacher standing by his side.