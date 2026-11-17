Russell Brand's former Santa Rosa Beach rental is now occupied by a new tenant following his 10.5-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand's exclusive beachside rental property in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has been re-let to a new family following the comedian's conviction and incarceration. The luxury carriage house, which Brand occupied with his wife Laura Gallacher and their three children, was rented for an estimated $20,000 per month. The property remains secluded on the Emerald Coast, surrounded by trees and situated along scenic highway 30A.

The Florida Property Details and Current Status

The six-bedroom waterfront home features three bathrooms, a private swimming pool, and extensive privacy due to its dense vegetation. Property manager Chelsy Pederson confirmed to the Daily Mail that the Brand family does not reside there and has not been present for some time. She stated that she maintains no contact with the former tenants and has no intention of discussing their personal matters further. The property is one of the most sought-after rentals in the area, where lease prices fluctuate based on size and contract duration.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

Brand's Move to the United States and Lifestyle

The 51-year-old former comedian and his family relocated from their £6 million country home in Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire, to the United States in 2024. During their stay in Santa Rosa Beach, Brand was frequently observed attending yoga classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings near his residence. He and Laura Gallacher, 39, were known to drive matching Jeep Wrangler SUVs. Brand also utilized a nearby shared workspace to film episodes of his podcast and shared images of the local beaches on social media platforms.

Legal Troubles and Transfer of the UK Estate

The family's American experiment ended abruptly when Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault, leading to their return to the United Kingdom for trial. In a significant financial maneuver preceding the legal proceedings, Brand transferred ownership of his Henley-on-Thames estate to his wife on September 15. Experts suggest this transfer was an attempt to shield the asset, which was purchased for £3.35 million a decade ago and is now valued at approximately £6 million, from potential civil compensation claims.

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Imprisonment at HMP Littlehey and New Allegations

Following his conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. He was recently transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey, a facility designated for men convicted of sexual offenses. Laura Gallacher read a statement from her husband on their YouTube channel, in which he expressed gratitude for support while maintaining his innocence and commenting on the kindness of the prison staff.

Ongoing Legal Challenges and Public Reaction

The legal landscape for Brand continues to expand as six additional women in the UK have contacted police with new allegations. At least one new accuser has also come forward in the United States, raising the likelihood of further civil suits in both jurisdictions. The re-letting of the Florida property marks a definitive end to his American chapter, as no return is anticipated in the near future.