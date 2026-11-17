Russell Brand's former Florida residence in Santa Rosa Beach has been leased to a new tenant. The actor and comedian was jailed for rape and sexual assault, prompting his return to the UK for imprisonment.

Russell Brand's luxurious waterfront carriage house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has been rented to a new family following the comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault. The 51-year-old former celebrity shared this stunning property with his wife, Laura Gallacher, and their three children before the family's abrupt return to the United Kingdom to face legal proceedings. The move marks the end of a brief American chapter that began in 2024 when the family left their £6 million country home in Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire, for a new life in the US.

Property Details and Rental History

The six-bedroom beachside residence, located along the scenic Highway 30A on Florida's Emerald Coast, was rented by Brand and his family for an estimated $20,000 per month. The secluded home features three bathrooms, a swimming pool, and is surrounded by dense trees, placing it in one of the most exclusive areas of the state. Chelsy Pederson, the property manager, confirmed that the Brand family no longer resides there and that she has had no contact with them for some time. The new tenants have taken over the lease with no expectation of Brand returning to the property in the near future.

Also read Ron Brand Pictured After Pub Night Following Russell Brand Jail Transfer

Lifestyle in Florida and Social Activities

During his time in Santa Rosa Beach, Russell Brand was frequently seen attending yoga classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings near his home. He and Laura were often spotted driving matching Jeep Wrangler SUVs, integrating into the local community while maintaining a relatively low profile. Brand utilized a nearby shared workspace to film his podcasts, and images of the pristine Santa Rosa Beach often appeared on his social media channels. His presence in the area was notable for community events, including a mass baptism he conducted in the sea in May 2025, where he reportedly baptized 25 individuals.

Asset Transfer and Financial Preparations

Prior to his trial, Russell Brand transferred ownership of his lavish £6 million Henley-on-Thames property to Laura Gallacher. Documents indicate the transfer occurred on September 15, just one month before his conviction. Brand originally purchased the riverside estate ten years ago for £3.35 million, and property experts suggest its value has nearly doubled to approximately £6 million. The sprawling six-bedroom house includes manicured gardens, a private cinema, and a swimming pool, representing his single largest asset. This legal maneuver is widely viewed as an attempt to shield the property from potential civil lawsuits and compensation claims from additional accusers.

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Civil Liability and New Allegations

Following his imprisonment for ten and a half years for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, it has emerged that six more women have contacted police in the UK with allegations against Brand. At least one new accuser has also come forward in the United States. The prospect of significant civil litigation, both in Britain and abroad, is believed to have prompted the transfer of the Henley-on-Thames property to his wife. Laura Gallacher, 39, supported Brand throughout the trial, even providing evidence in his defense, and now holds legal title to the property while the couple faces ongoing financial and legal uncertainties.

Imprisonment and Prison Statements

Russell Brand was recently transferred from category B HMP Wandsworth in London to HMP Littlehey, one of Europe's largest prisons for men convicted of sexual offenses. Laura Gallacher announced the transfer via a YouTube video, reading a statement from her husband in which he expressed gratitude for support while maintaining his innocence. Brand described the staff at HMP Littlehey as strong, kind, and dedicated, and emphasized themes of forgiveness and redemption among fellow inmates. Despite his claims of innocence, he remains incarcerated as legal experts anticipate further civil proceedings regarding compensation for his victims.