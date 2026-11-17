Ron Brand was spotted in London after Russell Brand moved to HMP Littlehey. The father criticized the justice system while Brand serves his sentence.

Ron Brand, the father of comedian Russell Brand, was photographed leaving a London pub on Saturday evening following significant developments in his son's legal case. The 82-year-old former photographer was seen exiting the Duke of Clarence pub in Hampton Hill, south-west London, after spending time with friends. This public appearance occurred just as Russell Brand was transferred from a category B facility to a lower security environment.

Ron Brand's Public Appearance in London

Ron Brand departed the venue wearing a green coat and carrying a Sainsbury's shopping bag. He was observed boarding a bus from a nearby stop after his evening out. He was also accompanied by a woman who appeared to be the same individual seen standing beside him outside Southwark Crown Court last Monday. The outing drew attention due to the timing coinciding with the transfer of his son to a different prison institution.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

Prison Transfer to Category C Facility

Russell Brand has been moved from category B HMP Wandsworth in London to the lower category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. This relocation applies specifically to men convicted of a sex offence who meet certain security criteria. The ten-and-a-half-year prison term was handed down after he was convicted on November 5 at Southwark Crown Court. The charges included one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Father's Criticism of Justice System

Ron Brand publicly dismissed the conviction, claiming his son is the true victim of the proceedings. He labeled the sentence as unfair and asserted that the complainants had chased and harassed his son. When questioned by reporters about the victims, he asked, 'The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him?' He also stated that he did not trust the justice system based on what he observed on social media.

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Ron Brand told interviewers that it is easy to find juries that align with specific viewpoints online. He referenced Facebook posts where individuals were attacking his son as evidence of bias. He maintained that the system is flawed and not impartial. Despite the legal turmoil, he insisted that both Russell and his daughter-in-law Laura Gallacher are strong enough to handle the situation.

Family Response and Allegations of Innocence

Laura Gallacher read a statement from Russell Brand on their Sunday Service YouTube channel. In the message, Brand claimed he is not guilty of the offences for which he was jailed. He described the situation as strange and denied the allegations against him. This comes amid reports from Brand's autobiography, which detailed his father hiring prostitutes and introducing him to pornography during his youth.