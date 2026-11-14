Russell Brand’s ex makes bombshell claim about why he married Katy Perry in new Netflix doc

The ex dated the convicted rapist in 2007.

Convicted rapist Russell Brand’s ex Jordan Martin made a bombshell claim about why the comedian married Katy Perry in 2010.

“He’s doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be,” Martin alleged in the documentary. Russell Brand’s ex Jordan Martin spoke about her experience with the convicted rapist in a new Netflix documentary, “Russell Brand: Open Secret. ”Before Brand met Perry, he dated Martin in 2007.

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During that time, Martin claimed that the actor asked her to meet him in Hawaii, where he was filming “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” because “he wanted someone there to stop him from ‘trying it on’ with people on set. ”In the documentary, she also alleged that Brand said that she was “dressing like an attention-seeking tart” during the trip to Hawaii, and that he “didn’t feel comfortable” with her sunbathing.

The new Netflix doc also features testimonies from anonymous industry figures, as well as Brand’s old roommates and other journalists. She labeled their dynamic together as “really hurtful,” adding, “It was very controlling, which was upsetting.

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” “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” the “California Gurls” hitmaker said at the time. She also shared that she “felt a lot of responsibility” for the end of the romance until she “found out the real truth.

” “I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. ’ So I have moved on from that,” Perry said.

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011,” she told Vogue in 2013. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Russell Brand's ex Jordan Martin spoke about her experience with the convicted rapist in a new Netflix documentary,"Russell Brand: Open Secret. "