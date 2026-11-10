Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Him of 'Violence, Coercive Control and Abuse'

One of Russell Brand's ex-girlfriends, Jemima Goldsmith, has accused him of violence and abuse.

for around a year in 2014, wrote an in-depth description on Monday of ways she alleges Brand inflicted “violence, coercive control and abuse” on her during the relationship onin the U.K. earlier in the day.

“I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice,” she wrote. What she said of Brand’s alleged abuse, though, constituted the following paragraph: “I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident,” she wrote.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

“I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children. I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. ”concerning an incident that Berki alleged took place in 2014. Berki had claimed that Goldsmith had hired her to give Brand a massage for his birthday.

Brand, Berki said, treated her “like a prostitute. ” A judge in 2023 sided with Brand on the matter, and Goldsmith’s account on social media backs him up.

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“I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me,” she wrote. “If I saw any man abuse any woman under any circumstances, I would do my utmost to stop them, without hesitation. ” She added, “According to the police, at no time did Ms. Berki ever state to them that she had been assaulted, threatened or falsely imprisoned.

” In her post, Goldsmith accused Berki of harassing her as tabloids picked up what Goldsmith believes was a fake story. She also accused Berki of antisemitism. She wrote that she subsequently filed a “harassment order” against Berki.

“My sole reason was to stop Ms. Berki targeting me and my family,” she wrote. Additionally, she wrote that she wanted the order to allow Berki to speak out against Brand if need be. Judge Sets Steven Tyler Sex Assault Trial Date “ barrister has not responded to my lawyer since May of this year despite trying to engage him,” she wrote.

“I was informed by her lawyer that any change to the injunction must also be agreed by Brand. I have no ability to compel Brand in this matter, as I have not seen or spoken to him in over a decade. ” A London jury found Brand guilty of four of seven charges he was facing this year: one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

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The jury found him not guilty of two additional counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault. The charges had stemmed from claims made by six women, who described events that took place between 1999 and 2009. ThePaul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire, Making Him the World's Third-Richest Musician DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take Over